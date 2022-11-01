Few Logan Countians can be called a trailblazer, a trendsetter, a pioneer, or a groundbreaker, but there is one among us. She hasn’t scaled the tallest mountains or reached the deepest sea point. She hasn’t touched the stars or discovered a new creature. No, not at all. She went to college, and her simple act of going to college was much more than a desire to obtain an education. Although she didn’t know it the day she walked onto “The Hill,” she alone moved mountains for thousands to follow in her footsteps.

You see, Margaret Munday was the first to do many things that thousands before her were denied the opportunity to do — she enrolled as a student at Western Kentucky State College, which later became Western Kentucky University. To those who don’t know Ms. Munday, that may not seem like a big deal, but a big deal it was! It is such a big deal that WKU renamed a residence hall in her honor. So, just why is it a big deal?

