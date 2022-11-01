Few Logan Countians can be called a trailblazer, a trendsetter, a pioneer, or a groundbreaker, but there is one among us. She hasn’t scaled the tallest mountains or reached the deepest sea point. She hasn’t touched the stars or discovered a new creature. No, not at all. She went to college, and her simple act of going to college was much more than a desire to obtain an education. Although she didn’t know it the day she walked onto “The Hill,” she alone moved mountains for thousands to follow in her footsteps.
You see, Margaret Munday was the first to do many things that thousands before her were denied the opportunity to do — she enrolled as a student at Western Kentucky State College, which later became Western Kentucky University. To those who don’t know Ms. Munday, that may not seem like a big deal, but a big deal it was! It is such a big deal that WKU renamed a residence hall in her honor. So, just why is it a big deal?
Ms. Munday was the first African-American undergraduate student at the college. “It is the day I’ll remember; it’s one day I’ll never forget,” said Munday. “Had anyone told me in 1956, when I stepped into these uncharted waters, that this would occur today, I would say, ‘You don’t know what you’re talking about.’ I would not have believed it,” continued the now-retired teacher.
The WKU Board of Regents dedicated Munday Hall before Munday’s family, friends, Macedonia Baptist Church family, the Union District Association, state and city officials, former and current Logan County High School faculty and staff, and members of the Logan County High School and Auburn Middle School bands on Friday morning, Oct. 28, 2022. “It’s an honor that is well-deserved, and for our institution … well-past time,” said WKU President Timothy Caboni.
During the ceremony, WKU Regent George Nichols III announced he and his wife, C.J., are pledging $100,000 to fund a scholarship for African-American students to live in the newly dedicated residence hall. The first recipients are Ashanti Groves and Jeremiah Morrow.
According to Munday’s bio for WKU, after graduating in 1960, she first worked for Logan County Hospital before Superintendent Robert Piper hired her to teach in the Logan County Schools. Munday taught school at the all-black Johnstown School in Olmstead. In 1964 she became the first black teacher at Auburn High School and eventually taught at every school in the system. When Logan County High School opened in the fall of 1982, she was on the faculty. In 1995, she retired as a music and chorus teacher after more than three decades.
Munday attended Auburn and Adairville Training Schools and Knob City High School in Russellville, Ky. They referred to elementary and middle school as training schools for African Americans. After high school, she initially enrolled at Kentucky State College, a historically African-American school, but she wanted to be closer to home. On Sept. 15, 1956, after Western Kentucky State College and Kentucky’s other higher education institutions desegregated, Munday transferred from Kentucky State and enrolled in classes on the Hill. “When I went to Western, I didn’t think I was helping anyone out,” said Munday. “Looking back on it, I now see that I was. I hope what I did helped somebody so that my living will not be in vain.”
Munday, a music major and member of the Western Chorus, received support and encouragement from President Kelly Thompson, Librarian Margie Helm, and Professors Ivan Wilson and H. F. McChesney. She successfully pursued her bachelor’s degree despite the sociological aspects associated with her journey into unchartered territory that ushered in an era of social and educational change at WKU and the region.
While commenting during the ceremony, Munday shared a story about a pencil she had in school. “I always had a fancy pencil and an eraser on it that I bought myself. If I dropped it on the floor, there would be a do-gooder in front of me that would take it, and I didn’t know when he picked it up.” She continued, “I’m looking for it now, and he has it. He looked around and said, ‘Whatcha lookin’ for?’ and I said, ‘I’m looking for my pencil. There it is. You have it.’ He said, ‘I don’t see your name on it.’ ” She explained that she did get her pencil back before admonishing the regents, “I have a building here with my name on it, not like the pencil. So, WKU, take care of my building.”
Being the first at something isn’t always successful or rewarding. There are no rules for those who go first into unchartered territory, be it land, sea, or air, and certainly not when it comes to societal changes. When your actions move mountains for thousands of others, you may get your name on a building someday.
