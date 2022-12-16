RUSNWS-12-16-22 LCHS Prepares

Briar Johns (left) and Austin Poat working on their career interest survey.

 Submitted photo

Last year, Logan County High School seniors presented their Defenses of Learning, where they shared how they have grown as individuals in the five competencies of the districtwide Profile of Success: Collaboration, Communication, Innovation, Empowered Learning, and Global Citizenship. After completing successful learning defenses, LCHS students are taking additional steps this fall to prepare for life after high school.

This year, LCHS has introduced the RIASEC interest survey to help students explore career fields that align to their interests, skills, and goals. Following the survey at the beginning of the year, all LCHS students have been exploring options for their career fields of interest. Classroom teachers guide them through the process on designated days to ensure that all students have an idea of job opportunities globally, nationally, and right here at home.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.