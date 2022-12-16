Last year, Logan County High School seniors presented their Defenses of Learning, where they shared how they have grown as individuals in the five competencies of the districtwide Profile of Success: Collaboration, Communication, Innovation, Empowered Learning, and Global Citizenship. After completing successful learning defenses, LCHS students are taking additional steps this fall to prepare for life after high school.
This year, LCHS has introduced the RIASEC interest survey to help students explore career fields that align to their interests, skills, and goals. Following the survey at the beginning of the year, all LCHS students have been exploring options for their career fields of interest. Classroom teachers guide them through the process on designated days to ensure that all students have an idea of job opportunities globally, nationally, and right here at home.
“The students do a tremendous job of connecting their high school experiences to the Profile competencies,” said guidance counselor Amber McKinney. “Our focus is to have them fully understand their strengths and aptitudes and which potential careers match those skill sets.”
For some students, this career survey and research process has been an eye-opener. “When we first started the process, I was not really sure what I wanted to do after high school, but now I know I want to work in physical education,” said senior Landyn Gorrell. “I realize there are many things I can do in that field.”
For other students, this process has validated their lifelong goals. “I have always had an idea of what I wanted to do,” said senior Reagan Christian. “The research I have done this fall confirms that I want to be a teacher, and I have a plan going forward.”
Throughout their four years at LCHS, students participate in job shadowing opportunities, career events, and college days, among other activities designed to promote forward-thinking and preparation. Now all LCHS students will develop well-researched transition plans for their post-secondary aspirations.
“Once students can identify their strengths and talents and understand that there are numerous career opportunities for everyone, the world begins to open up for them,” said LCHS principal Caycee Spears. “Whichever path they choose, be it college, the workforce, or the military, we want all students to be prepared for what lies ahead.”
