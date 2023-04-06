Adairville Police Chief Aaron Ashby and the City of Adairville have announced the recent hire of a second officer in the south Logan town. Officer Jay Armfield is now assisting with fighting crime and keeping the community safe.
Officer Armfield, a Bowling Green resident, said, “I have known Chief Ashby for 10 years and he is the reason I’m here.” He wants everyone to know he begins each day with a new outlook.
“I try to be as fair and impartial with everyone as I can be. I don’t predetermine how things are going to go based on yesterday’s events. If I wrote you a ticket four months ago and I encounter you again today, I’m not going to treat you differently than someone I’ve never met,” said Armfield. He added, “I don’t negatively associate my interactions based on previous contact with someone.”
Armfield is a United States Army veteran trained in Tactical Satellite Communications. He served for five years being attached to four different units. “I joined in 2007, discharged in 2011, and chose to complete my college degree at that time,” said Armfield.
Chief Ashby said, “The City of Adairville and its community deserve peace of mind and protection. One way we have tried to provide this is by having more than one officer for service.” He continued, “It is with this care for our community that the Adairville Police Department is honored and proud to welcome Officer Armfield to our family.”
Ashby added, “This would not have been possible without the dedicated support from Mayor Blake and our city council members. They firmly stand behind our department and our goals and vision for progress for the citizens of Adairville.”
“We also want to send our appreciation to Sheriff Stratton and his deputies who have tirelessly supported this department with guidance, experience, and acceptance,” said the chief.
“I think it’s great that the city has been able to hire a second officer. The residents deserve the extra protection and many things are happening because Officer Armfield is here,” said Adairville Mayor Donna Blake.
Together, Chief Ashby and Officer Armfield have been busy making a dent in the criminal activity and the drug problem in Adairville. “It’s rewarding to know your efforts have long-term effects on a community. Obviously, we’re never going to eradicate a drug problem from the world, but you can try to help those who have a problem get on the right path,” said Armfield. “It’s mainly about getting people to feel safer about where they live,” he added.
Both officers have also been working on improving the relationship between the department and the residents. “The plan is to keep being proactive, keep being seen, let people know we’re here, having people be comfortable talking to us, and breaking the stigma of white officers on black people because there are many black residents in Adairville,” explained the new officer. They have been known to interrupt a game or two of basketball or football.
“I can’t tell you how many times I’ve stopped and played with the kids. There is one kid I played one-on-one with and he shot better than me. I played with some kids over on South Walnut and they’re usually high-fiving me later. It seems they are much more comfortable around me and Aaron,” shared Armfield.
Armfield will head to the Police Academy in July 2023.
