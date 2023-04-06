RUSNWS-04-06-23 ADAIRVILLE OFFICER

Jay Armfield, Adairville’s newest officer, with Circuit Judge Joe Hendricks after his swearing in.

 photo submitted

Adairville Police Chief Aaron Ashby and the City of Adairville have announced the recent hire of a second officer in the south Logan town. Officer Jay Armfield is now assisting with fighting crime and keeping the community safe.

Officer Armfield, a Bowling Green resident, said, “I have known Chief Ashby for 10 years and he is the reason I’m here.” He wants everyone to know he begins each day with a new outlook.

