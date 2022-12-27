A “Person of the Year” is usually someone whose actions change the world for the better. This person’s notoriety is usually such that they are well-known nationally or worldwide, and that typically means they are an adult or a superstar of one talent or another.
A good candidate for this honor is someone who is inspirational, kind, loyal, trustworthy, and generous. They are usually someone who goes out of their way to do for others, even when those they do for cannot possibly offer something in return. But what if this person is a child? Wouldn’t that take “inspirational” to another level?
Easton Scruggs, son of Tyler and Paxton Scruggs, has been chosen as News-Democrat & Leader’s 2022 Person of the Year, and what an inspiration he has been to us all!
In July 2021, Easton developed a runny nose and a cough. It lingered for a bit more than a week, and believing he may have croup, his mom took him to the walk-in clinic at Graves Gilbert. Chest x-rays meant to rule out pneumonia instead revealed a lemon-sized mass in the toddler’s right chest. “We were sent to the local ER, and then on to Vanderbilt Pediatric Hospital,” said Paxton.
A CT scan and an MRI showed the mass was attached to Easton’s spine. Luckily, the mass wasn’t interfering with his spinal cord. The next step was an oncology appointment to plan for an MIBG scan, bone marrow, and biopsy of the tumor.
According to UCLA Health, an MIBG scan is “a nuclear scan test that uses injected radioactive material (radioisotope) and a special scanner to locate or confirm the presence of pheochromocytoma and neuroblastoma, which are tumors of specific types of nervous tissue.”
Things seemed to happen quickly and within a week, his parents learned what was going on with little Easton. Within days, Easton was in surgery for the biopsies at Monroe Carroll Children’s Hospital in Nashville, Tenn. The concern turned out to be the diagnosis — cancerous neuroblastoma. Additionally, the tumor was dangerously close to other vital organs making removal through surgery high-risk for Easton. Along with the bad news, came a bit of good — the single known tumor was the only one found.
Easton soon proved to be a unique case in his fight. “After the tumor biopsy, the oncologist said they have never seen a tumor like his,” explained Paxton. She added, “Half of his tumor was low risk, which would have allowed the doctors to surgically remove the mass. The other half was high risk.”
The Scruggses soon discovered they were not alone on their journey.
Almost instantly, Logan County rallied around the family creating fundraisers and benefits to help support the family’s expenses of getting to and from Easton’s treatments. Paxton said, “I imagined we’d have support from the community because we have both lived here our entire lives. But, I never imagined the amount of support from strangers!” She added, “Complete strangers would approach me in the store asking ‘How is your little boy?’ ”
During the last year and a half, Easton has gone through multiple chemotherapy, radiation, stem cell, and immunotherapy treatments. In November this year, he was pronounced in remission from his cancer.
When asked about their son being chosen as 2022’s Person of the Year, Paxton said, “I think it’s pretty awesome because he has handled all of this way better than you would think a two-year-old would handle being stuck in a hospital bed. For instance, in January we weren’t stuck in a hospital bed for a month, we were stuck in a hospital room. His immune system could not tolerate leaving his room for the risk of catching something from another patient.” She added, “The nurses had to be selective of what other rooms they entered. His nurses couldn’t enter his room without being completely masked up and shielded, because he wasn’t their only patient and they couldn’t risk bringing something in his room from someone else.”
His dad, Tyler, said, “I think it’s awesome. I believe there are several people in the county who are deserving as well, but the fact it’s him is pretty cool. He is definitely a trooper and has come through on the other side.”
The toddler qualifies for Make-A-Wish, so his parents have chosen to take him to Disney since he is currently all about Mickey Mouse.
Easton’s immediate future includes a clinical trial that may lower his chances of the cancer coming back by up to 10%. For the next two years, Easton will take numerous pills twice a day with two other medications, and an antibiotic every weekend. In addition, he will visit Vandy monthly for the next six months; receiving scans and hearing tests every three months for the next year.
