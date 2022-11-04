An E-Scrap event will be held Saturday, Nov. 5 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the recycling center, 1230 Morgantown Road, Russellville.
The Russellville senior class was approved to supply the labor for that event for $500.
Updated: November 4, 2022 @ 11:08 pm
An E-Scrap event will be held Saturday, Nov. 5 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the recycling center, 1230 Morgantown Road, Russellville.
The Russellville senior class was approved to supply the labor for that event for $500.
This is a free event for Logan Countians to dispose of their office equipment and electronics. There is a small fee of $10 for each television set and computer monitor, all other items are free to drop off.
This popular event is usually held twice a year. The last one was held in November 2021 where approximately 150 televisions and monitors were collected. Approximately 9,000 pounds, with some 4,500 lbs. being the tube-style televisions and 2,500 being the newer style flatscreens. A semi-truck was nearly filled up with material, in the range of 40 pallets, reported Nathan Cockrill, Logan County’s Solid Waste Coordinator. The Russellville High School Band and parents helped load and direct traffic at that event.
Adairville E-Scrap, a local company contracted with the county in 2021.
Logan County residents must bring ID.
Items accepted include desktop or laptop computers (hard drives shredded or destroyed); PC cards/memory, hard drives, test equipment, circuit boards, computers, mouse, keyboards, laptop batteries, typewriters, speakers, stereo systems, analog/digital cable boxes, plug and play devices, wires, cables, servers, switches, hubs, routers, modems, power backups, printers, scanners, copiers, fax machines, calculators, VCR and/or DVD players, DVR recorders, video game systems, cell phones, phones/commercial telephone equipment, etc.
What cannot be brought includes appliances, AC units, and other items with a plug, like lamps which aren’t electronic waste.
The only items being charged for are televisions and computer monitors. The cost would be much higher, however, if it were not for the local Conservation District where a grant was obtained to lower the cost of recycling these items.
If you have a questionable item, you are welcome to bring it and ask.
The event will be held rain or shine. There will be a drive-thru to drop off which is under a roof.
