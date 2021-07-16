On July 7, 2021, the Russellville Police Department responded to a traffic collision with injuries on Terry Wilcutt-68-80 bypass.
A Penske rental truck operated by Lawayne Webb made a left turn into the pathway of a red Jeep operated by Ezekiel Epley.
The Jeep collided with the Penske truck, causing the truck to turn over onto its side.
Epley suffered minor injuries that did not require medical attention, while Webb and passenger Delevonte Nevils were both transported to Logan Memorial Hospital via EMS.
On July 12, 2021, the Russellville Police Department responded to Nashville Road in the area of Young’s Funeral Home in regards to a vehicle accident with injuries.
Upon arrival, officers observed a 2002 Kia operated by Mark Dueben had struck a 2001 Toyota operated by Racquel Millichamp. Both parties refused any medical treatment
The Russellville Police Department was assisted on scene by the Russellville Fire Department and Logan County EMS.
