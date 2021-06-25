Couple faces consequence for manufacturing meth, putting kids in danger

Kevin and Alicia Rigsby, of Auburn, faced consequences recently for their part in manufacturing and possessing methamphetamine last year. Kevin will be serving several years in prison while his wife will be given another chance to take care of their children.
On Jan. 14, 2020, agents with the South Central Kentucky Drug Task (DTF), along with officers of Probation and Parole, investigated a tip that Kevin Rigsby was manufacturing methamphetamine and selling it. Upon arrival at the residence of Kevin and Alicia Rigsby, in Auburn, law enforcement discovered a burn barrel in the front yard and a strong chemical odor coming from the barrel. Inside the barrel were items later identified to be the components of a meth lab. Agents also discovered a tank of anhydrous ammonia (commonly used to make methamphetamine), on the property. After obtaining and executing a search warrant, a small amount of methamphetamine was found in the residence. It was also confirmed that the Rigsbys had three children living in the home.
Alicia was arrested while Kevin became a wanted fugitive for close to two months, eventually turning himself into authorities in March 2020.
Following a series of lengthy, contested hearings, Kevin entered a plea agreement on June 3, 2021, that was negotiated by Commonwealth’s Attorney Neil Kerr. The result of the contested hearings and the subsequent plea agreement resulted in Kevin being sentenced to serve a total of 14 years in prison. He now stands convicted of manufacturing methamphetamine and trafficking in methamphetamine, among other charges.
Rigsby’s wife, Alicia, also entered a plea agreement in which she was permitted to be on supervised probation. However, she received convictions for her role in her husband’s efforts to manufacture and traffic in methamphetamine, as well as for possession of methamphetamine, among other charges as well. If she violates the terms of her plea agreement during the next five years, she will be sentenced to six years in prison.
In addition to their respective drug-related convictions, each pleaded guilty to controlled substance endangerment to a child, a felony that carries a penalty of 1-5 years in prison.
“When children are involved, there is a difficult balancing act in cases like these,” said attorney Kerr. “On one hand, my emotional reaction is to harshly punish both parents. Send them to prison and let someone else raise their children. However, those are harsh consequences for the children. So, on the other hand, I must consider any solution that will lessen the burden on the children, while trying to serve their best interests.”
Kerr went on to say, “In this case, both Kevin and Alicia worked for over a year with various social workers and participated in programs provided to reunite parents and children in situations with drug use in the home. By all accounts, they had done well and the children were thriving at home.”
However, Kerr says each parent still must be held accountable for their actions, thus he sought a hefty prison sentence for Kevin, based upon his criminal history and his actions in this case, but agreed to recommend probation for Alicia.
Kevin was arrested in 2016 and 2015 on drug-related charges.
“Based on all of the information I had, I decided it was worth the risk to recommend that Alicia be placed on supervised probation to give those kids a chance to be raised by their mother,” said Kerr. “We will see what she does with that chance while her husband is incarcerated. For the sake of those children, I hope she proves me right. If she proves me wrong though, there will be no more chances for her as far as I’m concerned.”
