A meeting of the Adairville Code Enforcement Board was held Tuesday, Dec. 7, drawing a handful of concerned citizens and property owners questioning the authority and motives of its members.
The board is made up of volunteers Linda Alexander, Mike Fowler, Jennifer Robertson, Penny Robey, and Vernon Osborne. Kim Fowler, Mike’s wife, serves as a liaison between the board and property owners who are issued citations. Board members are appointed by Mayor Donna Blake and approved by the city council.
Municipalities pass ordinances that govern their citizens. Most municipalities create code enforcement boards with a code enforcement officer to ensure compliance. Adairville does not currently have a code enforcement officer, however, Osborne says one needs to be hired. Osborne, who has been taking it upon himself to go and speak with citizens in violation, said that was a much better route to take than sending the chief of police. He said most people he speaks with, take care of the issue. From loose dogs and livestock to grass length and garbage, not complying with passed ordinances can get property owners in a lot of hot water including fines and foreclosure.
The Adairville Code Enforcement Board meets on a quarterly basis to address violations as well as holds hearings for those who wish to bring their case before the board and fix the problem before a lien is filed.
According to Adairville property owner John Hollinsworth, who has been cited in the past, the board is not interpreting the ordinances correctly and feels this is placing a large burden on the elderly, handicapped, and poor.
“You all need to go back and look at your fines. They are way too high for some people in this city to pay,” said Hollingsworth claiming he himself received a $40,000 fine within a three-week period over a couch on a porch on some rental property he owns. “You are also not interpreting some of these ordinances correctly.”
Some who attended the recent meeting said it seems the city has just now begun to go after citizens for things that were never a problem in the past, while others feel the city is not being fair to everyone across the board.
“These ordinances have been here for a long time but not much way to enforce them until the last maybe 10 years,” said Mayor Blake. “We had a lot of citizens asking why we didn’t make certain people clean up their property so we started code enforcement. I appointed the board and they elected Mike as chairman. Since we needed someone to do a lot of the paperwork, I gave the job to Kim, and I gave the title of liaison. I sent the two of them for training at the Kentucky League of Cities. They came back and trained the board. Kim just gets the findings of fact together but she does not have a vote on the board.”
The mayor said the board became active a few years ago but had to stop for COVID. It’s only recently they started back up. Blake added it was hard to find people willing to serve on the board with no pay and a lot of grief. “It’s a thankless job,” she said. “The fuss is simple, people just assume what everyone says is gospel and don’t come to the source to get the truth,” said the mayor. “Code enforcement is our friend. I want people as they come into town to say what a nice clean town we have. I truly believe Nashville is going to move this way and I want us to be desirable for people to want to be a part of. Appearance is important as is first impressions. I know trash cans sitting out all week is seen as petty but I can’t tell you how many people have complained about having to smell everyone’s trash as they walk in town. This comes from people that might buy a weekend home here but change their mind when they see that.”
Sweet Marie, an artist who moved to Adairville two years ago, has been cited recently for a zoning violation and is being fined hundreds of dollars by the city. She is afraid they will foreclose on her property soon if she doesn’t pay it and will not have anywhere to live. Currently, Marie lives in the back of a building on the square she owns with her art studio located in the front. She claims she is being run out of a town for a zoning violation she says was not there when she bought her property.
“The mayor was very welcoming to me when I arrived here in Adairville. This was never an issue with me living in the back of my building until now. I don’t understand what the problem is unless they just want my building,” said Marie.
On behalf of Marie, local auctioneer JK Graves spoke as a character witness for her at Tuesday’s meeting. He said although he understood having ordinances, he did not agree with the way the board was enforcing them, and it was not inviting to those who may want to move to Adairville or open a business there.
“I met Marie back in 2016 when she was looking for a commercial building where she could live and have a studio. I told her she would have an open-air positive acceptance coming to Adairville. At the time, there were plenty of vacant buildings. According to the zoning and deed, she was in compliance because she was having a studio there. It’s 20% residence in the back and 80% studio in the front. We didn’t see there would be any issues. Marie has been a fantastic citizen. She hasn’t changed any character of the square and at the time she purchased the building, she installed a new roof, electricity, and plumbing. I think she is a good steward and we need to do what we can to keep her here. She is a good citizen of Adairville and this will create a tremendous hardship on her financially if you continue to put liens and violations on her. We are trying to bring business in and we are trying to create a square that is inviting.”
Jeffrey B. Traughber, attorney for the City of Adairville, was at Tuesday’s meeting to explain the process of code enforcement. Traughber is new to the city by a few weeks, but he is not new to code enforcement.
“There is a process to follow,” said Traughber adding most violations get solved before they get too far. Unfortunately, some parties ignore the several steps taken by a board to rectify the violations.
Jennifer Gilliam, who has been cited, fined, and a lien placed on her home by the city for not cleaning up her property, told the board she has done what they asked and wants to know what is to become of the fines she has been given?
“I don’t understand how I still have fines. What you sent me was cleaned up. If it’s done, it’s forgiven. That’s what I was told,” said Gilliam.
The board handed Gilliam a letter Tuesday specifying what they want to be done with her property and what needed to be picked up. She was also asked not to make any further comments on social media, which she denied ever doing. After looking at the letter, Gilliam said, “Okay, I guess I’ll sign it.”
“Talk it over with your family and bring it back,” said Mike Fowler with his wife adding it had to be returned Monday by noon.
“There is no talking it over. I don’t want to lose my home,” said Gilliam who is in a wheelchair and began crying saying, “I can’t do anything, I’m stuck.”
Mayor Blake told the NDL she just really only wants what will make Adairville better adding, “I feel like we’re close to being there.”
