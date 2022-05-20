Logan County’s primary election was held Tuesday, May 17. There were 3,926 ballots cast of the 19,046 registered voters in the county. There were plenty of opportunities for Logan Countians to cast their vote with early in-person voting, as well as through the absentee mail portal. There were five precincts open to voting on May 17, with this election allowing voters to fill out their ballots at any one of them from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m.
“We have had a different election this time around,” said Logan County Clerk Scottie Harper. “The logistical journey was amazing. We had to do things last minute because the legislature passed HB 564 last minute. We wished it would have been sooner but we still were able to pull it off. I am proud of the great staff I have and all the poll worker teams in our five locations. They all made it possible to pull it off without any major hitches.”
Harper added when there is an election, the initial reporting is always “unofficial” on election night. The clerk’s office then follows the statutes to “certify” the election with the county election board on May 20th, by law, three days after the election. The next step in the process will be on May 24th at 4 p.m., the re-canvass deadline (if requested). If a re-canvass is requested, it will be carried out on May 26th at the county clerk’s office at 10 a.m. In the primary, the voting machines are impounded and locked down for 10 days.
Vote totals and those who ran for the 2022 primary election are as follows:
Logan County Judge-Executive (Republican)
Phillip E. Baker 1,222 PRIMARY WINNER
Phil Gregory 890
Jimmy Henderson 169
David Wilkins 135
Logan County Clerk (Republican)
Stacy Watkins 1,147 PRIMARY WINNER
Phil Cole 764
Terrie Lawson 466
Tim Hopkins 89
Logan County Jailer (Republican)
Joshua Toomey 985 PRIMARY WINNER
Scott Blackford 720
Bennie Kinney 691
Toomey will face Democrat Johnny Anderson in the November General Election
Logan County PVA (Republican)
Timothy Rainwaters 1.394 PRIMARY WINNER
Ray Wilson 843
Rainwaters will face Democrat Brooke Brown Waldrup in the November General Election.
Logan County Magistrate District 1 (Republican)
Dickie Carter 246 PRIMARY WINNER
Connie Thompson 148
Logan County Magistrate District 1 (Democrat)
Tyler Davenport 238 PRIMARY WINNER
Robert Atchley 49
Carter and Davenport will face off in the November General Election
Logan County Magistrate District 2 (Republican)
Jamie Goodwin 154 PRIMARY WINNER
Lanny McPherson 76
Chris Bruner 62
Joseph Hallman 51
Cody Tatum 20
Goodwin will face Democrat Robert L. Williams in the November General Election
Logan County Magistrate District 3 (Republican)
Chris Wilcutt 257 PRIMARY WINNER
Casey Lee Pitts 79
Allen “Pete” Yates 79
Wilcutt will face Democrat Cliff Kennedy, Jr. in the November General Election
Logan County Magistrate District 4 -
Republican Jason Harper was unopposed
Logan County Magistrate District 5 (Republican)
Anne Churchill Crawford 275 PRIMARY WINNER
Robert Chyle 209
Logan County Magistrate District 6 — Republican Nicholas Scarbrough will face incumbent Democrat Thomas Bouldin in the November General Election
The Logan County Sheriff’s race will be decided in the November General Election. Republican Dewayne Whittaker will face Democrat incumbent Stephen Stratton.
The Logan County Coroner’s race will be decided in the November General Election. Republican Ben Kemplin will face Democrat incumbent Mary Givens.
US Senate (Republican)
Rand Paul 2,176
Valerie Fredrick 65
Arnold Blankenship 64
Paul V. Hamilton 52
Tami L. Stainfield 44
John Schiess 19
US Senate (Democrat)
Charles Booker 727
Joshua Wesley Blanton Sr. 293
John Merrill 165
Ruth Gao 128
US Representative 2nd District (Republican)
Brett Guthrie 184
Lee Watts 35
Brent Feher 6
US Representative 2nd District (Democrat)
William Dakota Compton 54
Hank Linderman 52
