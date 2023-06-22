The Logan County Humane Society, at its monthly meeting held Monday, June 19th, voted in four additional board members to make nine. The board had gotten down to five. Unanimously voted onto the board are Jaime Saul, Paige Dockens, Autum Karcz, and Rita Byrns. These four join already seated Justin Kirby, Amanda Castile, Annette Larue, Magistrate Jason Harper, and Russellville City Councilman Bill Decker.

Officers were voted in Monday as well including Karcz as president, Saul as vice president, and Larue as secretary. Castile remains the society’s treasurer.

