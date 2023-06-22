The Logan County Humane Society, at its monthly meeting held Monday, June 19th, voted in four additional board members to make nine. The board had gotten down to five. Unanimously voted onto the board are Jaime Saul, Paige Dockens, Autum Karcz, and Rita Byrns. These four join already seated Justin Kirby, Amanda Castile, Annette Larue, Magistrate Jason Harper, and Russellville City Councilman Bill Decker.
Officers were voted in Monday as well including Karcz as president, Saul as vice president, and Larue as secretary. Castile remains the society’s treasurer.
“We felt we needed to add more professional members from our community to serve on the board,” said Harper who takes a seat as a Logan County Fiscal Court representative. “We are going to face some changes soon and will need a strong board to continue to help find homes for the animals who need our help.” The change Harper is referring to is the county’s recent decision to end its contract with the society and take over animal control effective July 1st, 2023.
Currently, and for the past several years, the county has contracted with the Logan County Humane Society to run the day-to-day operations of its shelter. The county is charged by Kentucky Revised Statutes to maintain a shelter and animal control officer to detect violations of animal control ordinances and regulations; respond to incidents that include stray animals, animal bites, noise complaints, and animal cruelty.
As part of the contract, the county pays the society $10,000 a month to take in the stray population, as well as take care of the basic needs of those strays being housed at the shelter. This includes paying all utilities, personnel, and euthanasia costs, as well as feeding, watering, and cleaning seven days a week, 365 days a year. The City of Russellville also contributes a little over $7,000 annually.
The humane society receives donations from the community which are used for veterinarian costs and efforts to find homes through adoptions and transports. This includes a transport truck, fuel, and any extras needed to go above and beyond the day-to-day operations.
The decision to make the change came after a lengthy executive session of the fiscal court at the end of the May 9th meeting where magistrates discussed animal control and the humane society behind closed doors. The body reconvened into open session, ending its partnership with the society with little to no explanation. According to Harper, the initial decision, which he voted for, to cut ties with the humane society operating the shelter, came weeks ago when the judge-executive, magistrates, and county attorney all began receiving multiple complaints anywhere from stray dogs to brutal bite cases that could open the county up to lawsuits.
Magistrate Harper asked his fellow court members at the May 23rd meeting if they would allow him to work with the humane society on coming up with a plan for the future. That plan would include allowing the society to continue to occupy the building, along with the county’s animal control, and possibly continue a partnership in some way. Magistrates agreed to allow Harper to work on a plan.
“We are hoping to find a solution that will be beneficial to the county as well as the homeless population that comes into the shelter. We certainly do not want to go back to a day when the stray animal population we take in is euthanized after a certain number of days. The county is not in the adoption business and that is where the humane society and other local rescues come in. However, we have to start from scratch and come up with a plan that protects the community as well as saves lives,” said Harper.
The Logan County Humane Society meets on the third Monday of the month at 5:15 p.m. The Logan County Fiscal Court meets on the second and fourth Tuesdays of each month at 9 a.m. Both meet upstairs at the historic Logan County Courthouse. These are open meetings to the public.
