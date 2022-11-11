Michael Holdren, who served Logan County, Ky. as a constable for District 3, resigned from his elected position on May 24, 2022, four months after DESI West began an investigation of a sexual relationship between him, then 45, and a 16-year-old. Detective Jason Propes was assigned the case in January 2022.
The case was sealed at the request of Propes citing that premature disclosure of the contents of the investigation may have a significant and negative impact and jeopardize its effectiveness. Details of the case could be obtained after it was unsealed last week Thursday, Nov. 3, 2022.
Holdren’s resignation in May, which was turned into the Logan County Judge-Executive’s office, states: “Please accept this letter as my formal notification that I am resigning my position as 3rd District Constable of Logan County, Ky. I have moved out of the 3rd District and can not hold the position anymore.”
Holdren pled guilty to sexual misconduct on Nov. 3. 2022. The former constable was initially charged with third-degree rape (a Class D felony) for beginning a sexual relationship with a victim two weeks after her 16th birthday. As part of a plea agreement, however, his charge was amended to sexual misconduct (a Class A misdemeanor). Holdren received pretrial diversion (unsupervised) for two years. The constable is also mandated not to have any contact or communication with the victim.
Holdren waived his right to have his case presented to the Grand Jury and consented that his charges be prosecuted by information in lieu of indictment. J. Corey Morgan, Commonwealth’s Attorney of the 49th Judicial Circuit served as special prosecutor in the case after Commonwealth Attorney Neil Kerr of the 7th Judicial Circuit requested the Kentucky Attorney General’s Office appoint a special prosecutor due to the defendant being a locally elected official.
Constables are peace officers with a broad range of authority to serve court processes. They may execute warrants, summonses, subpoenas, attachments, notices, rules, and orders of the court in all criminal, penal, and civil cases (KRS 70.350). Kentucky Constables are elected from each magistrate district in the county. Holdren was appointed constable by Logan County Judge-Executive Logan Chick just shortly before he ran unopposed in the November 2019 general election.
All elected officials must be bonded at the beginning of office. Public official bonds are surety bonds that guarantee a public official will perform the duties of office faithfully and honestly and, in most cases, a surety bond is required in order to hold office. Members of the Logan County Fiscal Court unanimously approved to release that bonding for Holdren at the Tuesday, Nov. 8th meeting of fiscal court. This has nothing to do with a bonding to be released from jail, as Holdren was never arrested for his charge.
