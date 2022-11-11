Michael Holdren, who served Logan County, Ky. as a constable for District 3, resigned from his elected position on May 24, 2022, four months after DESI West began an investigation of a sexual relationship between him, then 45, and a 16-year-old. Detective Jason Propes was assigned the case in January 2022.

The case was sealed at the request of Propes citing that premature disclosure of the contents of the investigation may have a significant and negative impact and jeopardize its effectiveness. Details of the case could be obtained after it was unsealed last week Thursday, Nov. 3, 2022.

