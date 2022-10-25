The dream of owning a business is coming true for Logan County native Shawn McCormick, the owner and “everything guy” for B.H. James Distillers — producer of Burton James Uniquely AmericanTM Whiskey and James Lake Botanical Spirits — opening on Nov. 5th in the former Adairville Fire Department on West Gallatin Street.

The distillery’s name honors Burton Hulon “B.H.” James, Shawn’s great-grandfather. Burton James was born in Coopertown, Tenn. on July 7, 1884. “He met my great-grandmother, Estelle, as a teenager when she was shopping for ingredients at the general store where he worked in Springfield, Tenn.,” said Shawn. He added, “They began dating, eventually married, and traveled together for his baseball career but always called Estelle’s family farm in Adairville, Ky. home.”

