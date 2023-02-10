April 5, will mark the 100th anniversary of the first Russellville Rotary Club meeting. The club has been active and ongoing since that time and continues to serve the Russellville and Logan County communities today.
To celebrate 100 years of service, the club has committed to several special service projects, by donating 100 items to a local charity on a monthly basis during 2023. In January the club started out the celebratory year by collecting and donating 100 packages of diapers to the Life Choice Pregnancy Center. February’s focus will be collecting 100 items to the Logan County Humane Society.
