One of the largest turnouts appeared for one of the most important events in Logan County on Tuesday in downtown Russellville at the 14th annual Child Abuse Awareness Walk.
Community members, students, educators, FRYSC members, child advocates, foster families, civic clubs, law enforcement, elected officials, and businesses all poured onto the Carrico Square to show support for children of abuse.
Hundreds lined up and walked down West 4th Street to the historic Logan County Courthouse where Kasey Reynolds, Supervisor for the Logan County Department of Community Based Services lead a program that highlighted the plight of child abuse, as well as instrumental members who protect our community’s children.
“It is my privilege to welcome you to the 14th annual child abuse walk,” said Reynolds. “We are so thankful for the beautiful weather, and the ability to have you all with us today. When this walk started years ago, the only goal was to bring awareness to the community, to this very important cause with a few people walking around Carrico Square. Each year it has grown, and you all are truly what make this walk a success.”
Reynolds introduced the Logan County Protection and Permanency staff, who work endless hours sacrificing so much to keep Logan County children safe. They included Amber Nash, Ashlee Bellar, Karli Rutherford, Kristy Yates, Sonya Hampton, Lauren Burnett, Casey Lawson, Megan Allen, and Sarah Mayes, along with student interns Kristin Jarzab and Kaelin Gregory, and Logan County’s Service Region Administrator Associate, Susan Evans.
Reynolds recognized community partners and sponsors that made the event possible. They include the Logan County and Russellville Independent Schools, local churches, Paulette and Paulecia Smith with Unique My Yard, the Life Choice Pregnancy Support Center, Family Enrichment Center, Logan Memorial Hospital, First Southern National Bank, The Point, Walnut Grove, Haley Auction, Fun in the Sun Inflatables, Amanda Gossett State Farm Insurance, Quinton Nash from The Point, the Logan County Foster Parent Association, all the businesses that painted their windows for the Paint the Town Blue Campaign, Carla White and The Wildflowers Gift Shop, and Logan Aluminum who provided lunch for anyone able to stay after the ceremony.
Elizabeth Teel, Russellville Rotary Club member, held a presentation of the club’s annual service project of providing backpacks full of supplies for children in need throughout the community. The Rotary is an agency that supports the local DCBS office and families on an ongoing basis.
An Award of Excellence was given out to Brittany Brooks of the Barren River Child Advocacy Center. Brooks served as the Child Advocate for Logan County for five years. An Award of Excellence was also given to Logan County Sheriff’s Office Detective Laura Casey. Casey has been with the sheriff’s office for 16 year, serving in many roles during her time. Most recently she has served by working a significant number of the cases involving physical and sexual abuse of the children in Logan County.
“It is evident to see that Logan County is blessed to have the outstanding support from ‘the Village’ it takes to provide for the families we serve. These two valued partners have exhibited excellent partnership, and service to the children of this community,” said DCBS’s Karli Rutherford.
Jenn Dana, a survivor and advocate of child sexual abuse, spoke at the event. She is representation of bravery and courage for those who have come forward and those still in silence.
Barren River Child Advocacy Center’s Chrissie Sherrard shared the story of the blue ribbon. This story was written by Bonnie Finney as a testimonial to her three-year-old grandson that was murdered as the result of abuse.
A Proclamation was read and then signed by Russellville Mayor Mark Stratton and Judge-Executive Phil Baker declaring April 2023 as National Child Abuse Prevention Month in Logan County.
The Proclamation reads:
National Child Abuse Prevention Month has been observed each April since its first presidential proclamation in 1983; and,
WHEREAS, approximately 3,000,000 children are reported abused or neglected in the United States each year, with 230 children reported to be victims of abuse or neglect in Logan County in 2021 and
WHEREAS, child abuse and its effects are a community problem and finding solutions depends on involvement among social services agencies, law enforcement, schools, religious communities, businesses, and civic organizations throughout the whole community; and
WHEREAS, the official recognition of National Child Abuse Prevention Month by the City of Russellville and Logan County affords child abuse prevention advocates an opportunity to coordinate their efforts and to educate the public in unison, causing citizens to become more aware of the negative effects of child abuse and the strategies for preventing child abuse.
NOW, THEREFORE, we, the City of Russellville and the County of Logan, Kentucky, do hereby proclaim the month of April 2023 as NATIONAL CHILD ABUSE PREVENTION MONTH
and hereby call upon all residents of Russellville and Logan County to observe this month by continuing to build awareness and a network of services in this community that can better address the needs of children and families in distress.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.