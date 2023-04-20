One of the largest turnouts appeared for one of the most important events in Logan County on Tuesday in downtown Russellville at the 14th annual Child Abuse Awareness Walk.

Community members, students, educators, FRYSC members, child advocates, foster families, civic clubs, law enforcement, elected officials, and businesses all poured onto the Carrico Square to show support for children of abuse.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.