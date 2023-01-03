Timothy W. Smotherman, 57, of Russellville, Ky., was indicted by a Logan County Grand Jury on Dec. 15, 2023, on one count of Local Burning Ban; one count of Possession of Controlled Substance, 1st Degree, 3rd or Greater Offense (Methamphetamine); one count of Arson, 3rd Degree; one count of Possession of Drug Paraphernalia Buy/Possess, and one count of Persistent Felony Offender, 1st Degree.
According to the Commonwealth, on or about Oct. 20, 2022, in Logan County, Ky., the above-named defendant committed the offense of Local Burning Ban, while being under the ban of open burning during a fire hazard, by order of Judge-Executive Logan Chick, he started a fire at the residence of Billy Johnson.
According to the Commonwealth, on or about Oct. 20, 2022, in Logan County, Ky., the above-named defendant committed the offense of Possession of Controlled Substance, 1st Degree, 3rd or Greater Offense, when he possessed methamphetamine, a schedule two controlled substance, having been previously convicted of two or more Possession of Controlled Substance offenses in Breckenridge and Logan County.
According to the Commonwealth, on or about Oct. 20, 2022, in Logan County, Ky., the above-named defendant committed the offense of Arson, 3rd Degree, when he knowingly and intentionally started a fire, wantonly causing destruction or damage to property, including but not limited to a mobile home, garage, and shed, belonging to Billy Johnson.
According to the Commonwealth, on or about Oct. 20, 2022, in Logan County, Ky., the above-named defendant knowingly committed the offense of Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, by possessing items being of the type described in KRS 218A. 500(2), with the intent of storing, concealing, ingesting, inhaling, or otherwise introducing into the human body controlled substance.
According to the Commonwealth, the defendant is charged as a Persistent Felony Offender, 1st Degree, being more than 21 years of age and having previously been convicted of the following two or more felony offenses:
Logan Circuit Case — Possession of Controlled Substance, 1st Degree, 3rd or Greater Offense, Methamphetamine (one year)
Warren Circuit Case — Tampering with Physical Evidence (one year)
Smotherman is scheduled to be arraigned on Jan. 5, 2023, at 8:30 a.m. in Logan Circuit Court. A warrant was issued for his arrest.
The function of the grand jury is to determine whether there is sufficient competent evidence to believe that a crime has been committed by a specific individual. This does not mean those individuals are guilty of a crime. The innocence or guilt is finally determined by a petit jury at trial.
