Timothy W. Smotherman, 57, of Russellville, Ky., was indicted by a Logan County Grand Jury on Dec. 15, 2023, on one count of Local Burning Ban; one count of Possession of Controlled Substance, 1st Degree, 3rd or Greater Offense (Methamphetamine); one count of Arson, 3rd Degree; one count of Possession of Drug Paraphernalia Buy/Possess, and one count of Persistent Felony Offender, 1st Degree.

According to the Commonwealth, on or about Oct. 20, 2022, in Logan County, Ky., the above-named defendant committed the offense of Local Burning Ban, while being under the ban of open burning during a fire hazard, by order of Judge-Executive Logan Chick, he started a fire at the residence of Billy Johnson.

