The Logan County Public Library will be kicking off its Summer Program in June. The News-Democrat & Leader will publish these events periodically throughout the summer months. Please keep a watch and see what is scheduled in the community for kids and adults alike. You can also pick up a schedule of activities at the library located at 225 Armory Drive, Russellville.
JUNE EVENTS
Crafts & Chats
June 9, 16, 23, 30 at 12 p.m. Russellville Branch
Join us for a couple of hours of conversation and support over whatever you are making. Bring your project and chat with us!
Game Night
June 9, 16, 23, 30 at 6 p.m. Online (private group, ask to join)
Weekly game nights are over on the Logan Speculative Fiction Group!
Movie Night
June 11, 18, 25 at 9 p.m. Online
Join the Logan Speculative Fiction Group for weekly movie nights. This program will run through Kanopy, so make sure you have an account beforehand!
Family Activities at Auburn Park
June 13, 20 at 9:30 a.m. Auburn Park
Bring the whole family for morning activities. There will be crafts for adults, and separate crafts and activities for kids so parents can have some social time. Activities may get messy, so please plan and dress accordingly. Adult crafts are limited, please register by calling 270-726-6129 ext. 14 or emailing tracy@loganlibrary.org to hold your space.
Teen Game Night
June 13, 20 at 3 p.m. Auburn Park
Join us for game night, from retro to the newest multiplayer fun! Be sure to vote for monthly tournament games!
Tech Assistance By Appointment Only
June 7 at 10 a.m. Russellville Branch
Bring your questions and the device in and sit down with one of our staff. Please bring all relevant cords. Check-in at the front desk. Give us a call at (270) 726-6129 to register.
Teen Tie Dye
June 7 at 11 a.m. Russellville Branch
Bring your own white item and we’ll provide the dye! Learn a couple of different patterns while you are here. Meet us outside for more active and messy activities. Please wear sunscreen and clothes that can get dirty or dyed and sturdy footwear on the sports days.
Family Activities at Russellville Park
June 8, 15, 22, 29 at 9:30 a.m. Russellville Park
Bring the whole family for morning activities. There will be crafts for adults, and separate crafts and activities for kids so parents can have some social time. Activities may get messy, so please plan and dress accordingly. Adult crafts are limited, please register by calling 270-726-6129 ext. 14 or emailing tracy@loganlibrary.org to hold your space.
Teen Book Club
June 8, 15, 22, 29 at 11 a.m. Russellville Branch
Join us every Wednesday to chat about what you’ve read and watched this week. Help steer the club toward what makes it fun for you. Snacks will be available.
Clay Class: Salt Cellars, Part 1
June 8 at 2 p.m. Russellville Branch
Join us for this two-part class on making a homemade ceramic salt cellar. In class one, you will form the clay into shape, and in class two, you will paint them. They will be available for pick up after the 22nd. Please note: this class has two dates, June 8 and 15, and limited space. If you will be unable to make either date, please leave it available for someone else and join us at a later program. Space is limited, please register to hold your space.
Teen Tabletop Games: Catan
June 9 at 11 a.m. Russellville Branch
The listed game will be the primary event, but our whole game collection will be available for those who are not interested in the main game. Dressing up is welcome. In fact, encouraged.
Musician Zak Morgan
June 10 at 10:30 a.m.
Join Zak Morgan for an interactive live performance filled with warmth, wordplay, laughter, and positive messages as he encourages children to read, imagine and believe in themselves. Join us at the Extension Office pavilion every Friday in June for fantastic presenters for the whole family.
Auburn Park: Musician Zak Morgan
June 10 at 2 p.m.
Join Zak Morgan for an interactive live performance filled with warmth, wordplay, laughter, and positive messages as he encourages children to read, imagine and believe in themselves. Join us at the Auburn Park pavilion every Friday in June for fantastic presenters for the whole family. Off-the-ground seating is limited, please bring a lawn chair, if you are able.
Music After Hours: Backroads Bluegrass
June 10 at 6 p.m. Russellville Branch
Join us for an evening of music with Backroads Bluegrass!
Teen Craft Day: Bookbinding
June 13 at 11 a.m. Russellville Branch
Make a book using simple stab binding techniques.
Bouncin’ B’s Bouncy Houses
June 14 at 10:30 a.m. Russellville Branch
A whole afternoon of bouncy fun. Run an obstacle course, hop down an 18 foot slide, or jump on the bounce house. Dress for the outdoors and bring your sunscreen, it’s going to be an active day for the whole family.
Teen Volleyball
June 14 at 11 a.m. Russellville Branch
Regular and giant blowup volleyball! Meet us outside for more active and messy activities. Please wear sunscreen and clothes that can get dirty or dyed and sturdy footwear on the sport days.
Clay Class: Salt Cellars, Part 2
June 15 at 2 p.m. Russellville Branch
Join us for this two-part class on making a homemade ceramic salt cellar. In class one, you will form the clay into shape, and in class two, you will paint them. They will be available for pick up after the 22nd. Please note: this class has two dates, June 8 and 15, and limited space. If you will be unable to make either date, please leave it available for someone else and join us at a later program. Space is strictly limited, please register by calling 270-726-6129 ext. 14 or emailing tracy@loganlibrary.org to hold your space.
Teen Tabletop Games: Roleplaying Game
June 16 at 11 a.m. Russellville Branch
The listed game will be the primary event, but our whole game collection will be available for those who are not interested in the main game. Dressing up is welcome. In fact, encouraged. RPGs will be one-shots, so join us for any day and see where they go.
Animal Tales
June 17 at 10:30 a.m. Logan County Extension Office Pavilion
So many different animal types! Meet a live bird, mammal, reptile, amphibian and invertebrate from all over the world and learn the words we use to classify them. Join us at the Extension Office pavilion every Friday in June for fantastic presenters for the whole family.
Auburn Park: Animal Tales
June 17 at 1:30 p.m. Auburn Park
So many different animal types! Meet a live bird, mammal, reptile, amphibian and invertebrate from all over the world and learn the words we use to classify them. Join us at the Auburn Park pavilion every Friday in June for fantastic presenters for the whole family. Off-the-ground seating is limited, please bring a lawn chair, if you are able.
Juneteenth Jazz on the Lawn
June 17 at 6 p.m. Russellville Branch
AwakenedLife, LLC & Logan Co Library Presents Juneteenth Jazz on the Lawn! There will be Juneteenth Nuggets presented by Michael Morrow, food from Sydnor Boys BBQ, LLC, Jazz & Blues with DJ Trez Hammer, and more! Join us, won’t you? Everyone is welcome.
Teen Craft Day: Cookies & Canvas
June 20 at 11 a.m. Russellville Branch
Paint along to create your own piece of art, while sipping and snacking from the cookie and cocoa bar.
Teen Slip-n-Slide Kickball
June 21 at 11 a.m. Russellville Branch
Prepare to get wet with this kickball with a twist! Meet us outside for more active and messy activities. Please wear sunscreen and clothes that can get dirty or dyed and sturdy footwear on the sport days.
Senior Tech Club
June 21 at 2 p.m. Russellville Branch
Bring your device and questions and let’s figure them out together! See how other folks are using their devices and get your basic questions answered! Please note: only bring questions that you would be comfortable sharing with the group. Katie will show some uses with an overhead camera so the steps are visible with permission, as long as it is secure to do so.
Teen Tabletop Games: Ticket to Ride
June 23 at 11:00 a.m. Russellville Branch
The listed game will be the primary event, but our whole game collection will be available for those who are not interested in the main game. Dressing up is welcome. In fact, encouraged.
Mark Wood Fun Show
June 24 at 10:30 a.m. Logan County Extension Office Pavilion
Mark delights audiences with his crazy comedy, magic, juggling and lots of audience participation. And when strolling, he does lots of balloon sculpturing and some rope spinning. Join us at the Extension Office pavilion every Friday in June for fantastic presenters for the whole family.
Auburn Park: Mark Wood Fun Show
June 24 at 1:30 p.m. Auburn Park
Mark delights audiences with his crazy comedy, magic, juggling, and lots of audience participation. And when strolling, he does lots of balloon sculpturing and some rope spinning. Join us at the Auburn Park pavilion every Friday in June for fantastic presenters for the whole family. Off-the-ground seating is limited, please bring a lawn chair, if you are able.
Whiz Bang Science
June 27 at 10:30 a.m. Logan County Extension Office Pavilion
Dr. Dave Sails the Seven Seas! We will be creating clouds, making snow, and floating bowling balls and other experiments involving WATER. We will learn how submarines work and how we can create layers of different liquids in a glass while discussing buoyancy and why water is so important to us. Join us at the Extension Office pavilion!
Teen Craft Day: Bracelets
June 27 at 11 a.m. Russellville Branch
Learn different bracelet patterns including friendship bracelets and paracord survival bracelets.
Auburn Park: Whiz Bang Science
June 27 at 1:30 p.m. Auburn Park
Dr. Dave Sails the Seven Seas! We will be creating clouds, making snow, and floating bowling balls and other experiments involving WATER. We will learn how submarines work and how we can create layers of different liquids in a glass while discussing buoyancy and why water is so important to us. Join us at the Auburn pavilion, Off-the-ground seating is limited, please bring a lawn chair, if you are able.
Teen Video Game Tournament
June 27 at 3:00 p.m. Russellville Branch
Join us for game night with the game chosen by you. Tournament winners will receive a prize.
Teen Cornhole Tournament
June 28 at 11:00 a.m. Russellville Branch
Compete against each other to find out the Library Corn Hole Champion. The winner will receive a prize. Meet us outside for more active and messy activities. Please wear sunscreen and clothes that can get dirty or dyed and sturdy footwear on the sports days.
Speculative Fiction Group
June 28 at 6 p.m. Russellville Branch
What media have you enjoyed this month? Share it with us! Join us in person at the Russellville Library to chat about the good (and not so good) Sci-fi you’ve watched or read.
Teen Tabletop Games: Roleplaying Game
June 30 at 11 a.m. Russellville Branch
The listed game will be the primary event, but our whole game collection will be available for those who are not interested in the main game. Dressing up is welcome. In fact, encouraged. RPGs will be one-shots, so join us for any day and see where they go.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.