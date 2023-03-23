Spring sports are beginning in Logan County, but one fall sport is front and center for a pair of South Logan parents. As with most youth sports, not every child who wants to play gets the opportunity because there aren’t enough players or coaches to create the teams. In some cases, children can’t play because their parents can’t get them to practice. Adairville residents Eric Burks and Chelsie Glass recognize this need and want to help fill the gap in that availability for young players.
“We have had our children in the Jo Byrns program for the last several years, but now that we live here, we’d like something closer to home,” said Burks, whose initial focus is building a football and cheerleading program.
“I wouldn’t mind expanding to other sports, but you have to start somewhere and for us, it’s football and cheerleading,” said Burks. “With football, we want to teach the basics of what the children need to know to play the game and to mold them into future players. Teaching them the right way from the beginning, and not teaching them bad habits, will make them better players,” he added. To make this happen, Burks knows he needs the right coaches.
He said, “Our goal with the coaches is that they understand learning is key. Winning comes secondary because we can learn to win after we learn to play. From the beginning of the season to the end of the season, I hope the children grow in their learning. Whether that’s losing games and growing, or winning games and growing, growing is growing.” All coaches will go through a certification class. He explained the plan is to have programs for ages 5 to 12, and that includes cheerleading.
Burks said, “The teams will be 6U (5 and 6 yr old), 8U (7 and 8 yr old), 10U (9 and 10 yr old), and 12U (11 and 12 yr old). The ages will be as of Aug. 1st, 2023.” He also said, “If there’s a girl who wants to play football, or a boy who wants to cheer, and their parents allow it, they will be included and allowed to participate.”
Adairville Mayor Donna Blake said, “I’m excited about the program. We have many children who get lost in the cracks and whose parents can’t take them to Russellville for the programs there, and our park needs to be utilized for things such as this.”
Burks said, “It means a great deal that we’re getting support from the city for what we’re trying to do. I feel like bringing this here with support from city hall and everyone around, it assures me that what we’re trying to do is the right thing.” Doing the right thing in this case is getting its share of resistance, but not why you might think.
“There is a misconception that this league is intended to ‘steal’ children from other leagues, and that simply isn’t the case. We want to offer another option for children looking to play football and to be cheerleaders,” said Burks.
“This will be the Adairville Cardinal Jr. Pro League, but it will not be affiliated with the school or the school system and they will not be responsible or liable for anything that happens with league play,” he explained. The teams will be registered to play in the Middle Tennessee Junior Football League (MTJFL) and will play against teams from Springfield, Jo Byrns, Portland, Greenbrier, and other Tenn. cities.
He also wants parents to know, “This isn’t just for Adairville children. Anyone in the surrounding area who is looking for a league is invited to participate.” He added, “Don’t let the fact that we’re not playing in Logan County with Logan County leagues scare you off. This league is competitive and has just as much competitiveness as other high level leagues. We’ll have the opportunity to play more teams because there are more teams in this league versus what they have in Kentucky.”
Mayor Blake added, “It is my understanding that the children will learn the basic skills and this could be an excellent feeder program for other programs in the future. I don’t see how this league should interfere with an existing league.” Building a league from the ground up isn’t going to be easy.
“There are so many things we need to get the league on solid footing and that includes a scoreboard and all the equipment from footballs and jerseys to helmets and shoulder pads,” shared Burkes. He added, “We’re planning on holding fundraisers and we’re accepting donations, but we’re also hoping to get sponsors.”
Practice for the season will begin in July and will be at the Adairville City Park on Monday, Tuesday, and Thursday. After the season kicks off in August, practice will be Tuesday and Thursday with games on Saturday. “We will have 4 home games and 4 away games plus a post season playoffs,” explained Burks. The post season will also include the Pomfest Competition for the cheerleaders.
Signups are scheduled for the 1st and 3rd Saturday each month. Parents will need to show proof of health insurance and their child’s birth certificate. If you are unable to register your child in person, there is an online option for you. For more information on this and to register your son or daughter to participate in the league, contact Eric Burks for more information on the football program at (615)-812-4880 or Chelsie Glass for the cheerleading program at (615)-210-3662.
Visit www.mtjfl.org for more information on the Middle Tennessee Junior Football League. League announcements are posted on the league’s FaceBook page, “Adariville Cardinals Jr. Pro football and cheer.”
