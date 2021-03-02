On Saturday, Feb. 27, fishermen and women of the Logan County High School Bass Fishing team got out on the water at Kentucky Lake. A lot of good fish were caught this day and a lot of students had fun outdoors. The Bass team travels to fish against other schools in the FLW high school companions.
— Submitted
