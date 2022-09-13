Calling all knitters, quilters, and other crafters! Hosparus Health Barren River is in need of care blankets for hospice and palliative care patients in Allen, Barren, Butler, Edmonson, Hart, Logan, Metcalfe, Monroe, Simpson, and Warren counties.
Hosparus Health provides compassionate care, comfort, and support to seriously ill patients and their caregivers. Many take great comfort from blankets that are made by loving hands and donated to Hosparus Health. When a patient dies, these care blankets become a lasting gift to the family, often holding special memories. Quilted, crocheted, knitted or fleece tie blankets are welcome for both female and male patients of all ages. They should be no larger than 3’ X 4’ and must be clean, in new condition, free of odors or fragrances (smoke-free, no scented detergent or fabric softener), and free of pet hair.
Hosparus Health is especially in need of blankets in gender-neutral fabrics, as well as patriotic-themed blankets to honor military veteran patients and their families.
Blankets may be dropped off at Hosparus Health’s Bowling Green office, 101 Riverwood Ave. Please call 270.782.7258 prior to drop-off to ensure a staff member is there to accept the donation. For more information, contact Volunteer Manager Jessica Byrd at 270.418.3715 or jbyrd@hosparus.org.
Since 1978, Hosparus Health, a fully accredited not-for-profit hospice and palliative care organization, has provided medical care, grief services, symptom, and medication management, and more for people facing serious and chronic illnesses in 41 counties in Kentucky and Indiana. Hosparus Health is one of the nation’s largest hospice and palliative care providers with over 600 employees and more than 500 volunteers. In 2021, the organization cared for 9,700 patients and families. Visit www.HosparusHealth.org for more information or call 800-264-0521.
