Calling all knitters, quilters, and other crafters! Hosparus Health Barren River is in need of care blankets for hospice and palliative care patients in Allen, Barren, Butler, Edmonson, Hart, Logan, Metcalfe, Monroe, Simpson, and Warren counties.

Hosparus Health provides compassionate care, comfort, and support to seriously ill patients and their caregivers. Many take great comfort from blankets that are made by loving hands and donated to Hosparus Health. When a patient dies, these care blankets become a lasting gift to the family, often holding special memories. Quilted, crocheted, knitted or fleece tie blankets are welcome for both female and male patients of all ages. They should be no larger than 3’ X 4’ and must be clean, in new condition, free of odors or fragrances (smoke-free, no scented detergent or fabric softener), and free of pet hair.

