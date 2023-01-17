Auburn Councilman Mike Rogers recently questioned Auburn Tourism’s funding during a city council meeting. His comments came after Mark Summers, who ran an unsuccessful campaign for a council seat in the most recent election, questioned why tourism had $20,000 in their account and whether or not the city funded the group.
Rogers’ concern centered around tourism funding being reported as a line item on the city’s financial reports. “My question is, if that’s not part of the city, why is it in the city budget?”
Despite adequate responses from mayor, city clerk, the tourism director, and two other councilmen, Rogers replied, “If it isn’t part of the city, it shouldn’t be listed in the budget.” He continued, “It’s confusing to some people. Last week Rhonda (Sullivan) said, ‘Well, tourism isn’t part of the city’ but it’s in the budget. People have asked me, ‘If it’s not part of the city, then why is it in the budget?’ ”
Rhonda Sullivan, tourism director and Auburn City Councilwoman responded, “Well, like everybody asking these questions, if it wasn’t on that paper to show accountability, then nobody would believe me where the money was spent.”
Rogers continued to challenge Sullivan by saying, “If you’re supposed to be head of tourism, then you’re supposed to be keeping up with it, the city’s not.”
“There’s not enough people on the tourism group to be able to have a president, vice-president, treasurer, a secretary, and all that,” said Sullivan, who continued, “There aren’t enough people to have a group, that’s why I’m out here every month needing volunteers.”
Rogers replied, “Well, that’s interesting.”
After additional lengthy explanations by City Clerk Becka Cox, and a personal invitation by Sullivan, who said, “We would love to have you at a meeting to help if you wanted to participate,” did Rogers abandon the fight.
Auburn Mayor Mike Hughes said, “We are always seeking volunteers. We are very fortunate to have someone dedicated to tourism as Rhonda Sullivan. She has done a great job leading our tourism commission.” He continued, “This is an unpaid position that she does as part of her philanthropic work on behalf of the city. I would encourage anyone that has an interest in our tourism commission or activities we promote, to come join us and volunteer to help.”
During the meeting, Sullivan explained that there were several very successful events organized by tourism last year. “The Adult Egg Hunt and Dog Days were more successful than we expected. Corn Hole has been another successful event,” she said.
Hughes added, “Let’s look at the activities that we’ve had as far as our ‘Concerts on the Square’ series, and how the community has been receptive to those, as well as our Halloween parade, and 5K walk-runs, just to name a few. They are well attended.”
The mayor continued, “All these activities promote our city, which in turn, stimulates growth and interest in living here. I believe we need to focus at least a portion of our resources toward the quality of life issues.
According to Hughes, residential growth in Auburn rose by 17% in the last census period (2010-2020), and most, he says, has occurred in the last five to six years. “Us promoting quality of life activities is part of the reason for that growth,” he said.
Earlier in the meeting, Rogers raised the question of a potential conflict of interest arising from Tamme Gregory serving as a member of Auburn’s Code Enforcement while her husband, Jeff Gregory serves as a councilman.
Mayor Hughes said, “I think it’s fair to ask questions and we try to respond by having our city attorney research those.”
Auburn City Attorney Elizabeth Teel responded to our request for comment by saying, “After the issue of a council member’s spouse serving on the Code Enforcement Board was raised during a council meeting, I researched the City’s Code of Ethics and other relevant legal authority. While there are prohibitions against officers or employees of the city supervising or managing the work of an immediate family member, the particular question raised is a different scenario.”
Teel continued, “The Code Enforcement Board is a body that is appointed by the mayor to hear cases brought regarding code violations within the city. However, it acts independently from the council and is not specifically supervised or managed by the council. Thus, in the issue that was raised, there would be no ethical violation.”
