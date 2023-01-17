Auburn Councilman Mike Rogers recently questioned Auburn Tourism’s funding during a city council meeting. His comments came after Mark Summers, who ran an unsuccessful campaign for a council seat in the most recent election, questioned why tourism had $20,000 in their account and whether or not the city funded the group.

Rogers’ concern centered around tourism funding being reported as a line item on the city’s financial reports. “My question is, if that’s not part of the city, why is it in the city budget?”

