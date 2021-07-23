A day of fun at the Russellville-Logan County Airport

The Russellville-Logan County Airport will be hosting its annual “Airport Day” this Saturday, July 24 from 10 a.m.-2 p.m.
It was unfortunate last year’s Airport Day was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic, however, this year it’s back and promises to return to all the family fun once experienced in the past.
All sorts of planes and lots of aviation activities will be featured. There is no admission cost to come out and have fun and a relaxing day. Food, a jump house for kids, remote control jets, and medical helicopters will also be on site. Helicopters rides will be offered for a small fee.
Airport Manager Cassie Sobey says to bring your own chairs and share this wonderful day.
“The airport hosts an open day each year to invite the public to see what is going on at their airport,” said Sobey. “People don’t often realize all that goes on at the airport, one of the biggest draws a community can have.”
The Russellville-Logan County Airport is located in a vast farming community, rests at 385 Airport Road, Russellville out KY 100.
The Russellville-Logan County Airport has been described as a jewel of South Central Kentucky Airports. If the reason is business or pleasure the Russellville-Logan County Airport has what you need on hand, and at your disposal, the tools to accomplish the reason for your visit.
A brand new terminal building awaits those who fly into the Russellville-Logan County Airport compete with all of the amenities to make you comfortable as a pilot to stay and relax for the day. A pilot lounge with leather recliners, a flat-screen TV, pillows, and blankets are all available, as well as shower amenities.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.