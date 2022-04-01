Hosparus Health of Barren River (HBR) is in need of volunteers in Allen, Barren, Butler, Edmonson, Hart, Logan, Metcalfe, Monroe, Simpson, and Warren counties and will offer free training on Friday, April 22, from 1 to 5 pm. CST at its Bowling Green office, 101 Riverwood Ave., Suite B.
HBR provides hospice and palliative care to seriously ill patients and their families in their homes and healthcare facilities throughout its 10-county service area. The not-for-profit organization has offices in Bowling Green and Glasgow.
Patient/family support volunteers provide companionship to patients and respite for their caregivers. Working closely with the rest of the HBR care team, volunteers provide comfort and enhance quality of life during a very difficult time for patients and families. Volunteers may also make phone calls to patients and families from home, provide administrative support, help with community events and fundraising. HBR needs volunteers of all ages and interests.
To attend in-person training, participants must fill out an application at hosparushealth.org/volunteer and complete online training modules. Interested volunteers are required to provide proof of a COVID vaccination.
For more information, contact Jessica Byrd at 270.418.3715 or jbyrd@hosparus.org.
Since 1978, Hosparus Health, a fully accredited not-for-profit hospice and palliative care organization, has provided medical care, grief counseling, symptom and medication management and more for people facing serious and chronic illnesses in 41 counties in Kentucky and Indiana. Hosparus Health is one of the nation’s largest hospice and palliative care providers with over 600 employees and more than 500 volunteers. In 2020, the organization cared for 9,300 patients and families. Visit www.HosparusHealth.org for more information or call 800-264-0521.
