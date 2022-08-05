Med Center Health has organized a Flood Relief Drive to support Eastern Kentucky communities devastated by the recent floods. The drive will be held on Friday, August 5 from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. in the parking lot of the UK College of MedicineBowling Green Campus and Medical Education Complex located at 339 U.S. 31 W Bypass in Bowling Green, across from the Kroger shopping plaza. Donations received will be taken to Eastern Kentucky following the flood relief drive on Friday.
The following donations are requested — manual can openers; canned goods; granola bars; peanut butter; disposable plates; utensils; baby formula; diapers; paper towels; toilet paper; trash bags; flashlights; batteries; gloves; sponges; and pet food/supplies.
