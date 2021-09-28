Did you know? Students enrolled in a career pathway at Logan County Career and Technical Center can receive scholarships for two approved Career and Technical Education (CTE) dual credit courses per year while in high school. The scholarships are made available to high school students through KHEAA — Work-Ready Kentucky Dual Credit Scholarship program and cover the cost of two approved CTE dual credit courses each year. Ms. Finley Baird, our dual credit coordinator, works with Southcentral Kentucky Community and Technical College to ensure students meet the qualifications and enrollment requirements for the CTE dual credit program. The requirements for the program are for students to be enrolled in an approved dual credit course relevant to the students’ chosen CTC pathway. All approved CTE dual credit courses provide CTE coursework in a career pathway approved by the Kentucky Department of Education as leading to an industry‐recognized credential. Thanks to Ms. Baird, we have 152 students enrolled in CTE dual credit classes at the CTC this fall!
During May 2021 we were fortunate to hold a career signing for now LCHS graduate Andrew Lyne who will complete his associate’s degree while working at Delta Faucet. Andrew is enrolled in Southcentral Kentucky Federation for Advanced Manufacturing Education (SKY FAME), a partnership of regional manufacturers whose purpose is to implement dual-track, apprenticeship-style training that will create a pipeline of highly skilled workers. The primary method to achieve this goal is through partnerships with local educational institutions, including the Logan County CTC, to offer the Advanced Manufacturing Technician Program (AMT) at SKYCTC’s Franklin-Simpson Center. For additional information please contact the Southcentral Kentucky Community & Technical College’s AMT Success Coach, Kelcie Richart via e-mail kelcie.richart@kctcs.edu or via telephone 1-270-901-1035.
Logan Aluminum and Logan County CTC collaborate via the Careers Forward Program with Fluor. Through this program, students have the opportunity to apply for a full-tuition scholarship at Southern Kentucky Community & Technical College (SKYCTC) for an Associate’s Degree in Advanced Manufacturing Technology. Students also receive a paid internship to work with Logan Aluminum with the opportunity to be offered a full-time general technician position after graduation. Each year, two CTC students chosen from a pool of applicants receive public offers and signings with Logan Aluminum to enter the growing field of manufacturing in Southern Kentucky. Applicants are chosen for their GPA, attendance, and work ethic while enrolled in courses at the CTC. This year we were fortunate to have LCHS students Heath Cross and Madison Simmons chosen for this program.
Logan County Career and Technical Center has approximately 750 students enrolled. The enrollment number is duplicated, meaning students are enrolled in one or more classes/programs throughout the day. The student body is made up of students from Logan County, Russellville, and Todd County Central High Schools. Students have the opportunity to take part in and earn industry credentials and dual credit in the following programs Automotive, Business, Carpentry, Computer, Aided Drafting, Electricity, Health, Industrial Maintenance, Information Technology, Machine Tool, and Welding Technology. To keep up with activities at the CTC, like our Facebook page and follow us on Instagram at @LoganCountyCTC and Twitter at @LoganCoCTC.
