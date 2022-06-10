Abner P. Eicher, 34, of Munfordville, Ky., was indicted by a Logan County Grand Jury on May 27, 2022, for numerous counts of sexual crimes against a minor.
According to the Commonwealth of Kentucky, on or between Jan. 1, 2004, through Jan. 31, 2013, in Logan County, Ky., Eicher committed the offense of Rape, 1st degree, against a vulnerable victim, in a continuing course of conduct when he engaged in sexual intercourse with a juvenile less than 12 years of age, two or more times. Eicher is facing another count of Rape 1st degree for the same charge between Jan. 1, 2009, through Jan. 4, 2010.
According to the Commonwealth of Kentucky, on or between Feb. 1, 2013, through Jan. 31, 2014, in Logan County, Ky., Eicher committed Rape 2nd degree against a vulnerable victim, in a continuing course of conduct when he engaged in sexual intercourse with a juvenile less than 14 years of age, two or more times. Eicher is facing another count of Rape 2nd degree for the same charge between Jan. 5, 2010, through Jan.4, 2012.
According to the Commonwealth of Kentucky, on or between Jan. 1, 2004, through Jan. 31, 2014, in Logan County, Ky., Eicher committed the offense of Incest against a vulnerable victim less than 14 years of age, whom he knew was a blood relative, two or more times. Eicher is facing two more counts for the same charge between Jan. 1, 2009, through Jan. 4, 2012, and between Jan. 5, 2012, through Jan. 31, 2014.
Eicher was arraigned on June 9, 2022.
Donald L. Stanley, 48, of Lewisburg, Ky., was indicted by a Logan County Grand Jury on May 27, 2022, for numerous counts of sexual crimes against a minor.
According to the Commonwealth of Kentucky, on or between June 1, 2020, through Aug. 31, 2021, in Logan County, Ky., Stanley committed the offense of Distributing Obscene Material to Minors when sending photos of his private parts. Stanley is facing another count of the same charge between June 1, 2020, through Aug. 31, 2021, for showing the victim a video of people engaging in sexual intercourse.
According to the Commonwealth of Kentucky, on or between June 1, 2020, through Aug. 31, 2021, in Logan County, Ky., Stanley committed the offense of Unlawful Transaction with a Minor when on two or more occasions, he induced, assisted, or caused a minor to engage in illegal controlled substance activity when he smoked marijuana with said minor. Stanley is facing another count of the same charge between May 28, 2021, through Aug. 31, 2021, for giving nicotine vaps to a 12-year-old minor.
Stanley was arraigned on June 9, 2022.
Daniel Fisher, 37, of Bowling Green, Ky., was indicted by a Logan County Grand Jury on May 27, 2022, for numerous counts of sexual crimes against a minor.
According to the Commonwealth of Kentucky, between Jan. 1, 2010, through Feb. 13, 2014, in Logan County, Ky., Fisher committed the offense of Rape, 1st degree, against a vulnerable victim, in a continuing course of conduct when he engaged in sexual intercourse with a juvenile less than 12 years of age, two or more times.
According to the Commonwealth of Kentucky, between Jan. 1, 2010, through Feb. 13, 2014, in Logan County, Ky., Fisher committed the offense of Sodomy, 1st degree, against a vulnerable victim, in a continuing course of conduct when he engaged in oral sex with someone less than 12 years of age, two or more times.
According to the Commonwealth of Kentucky, between Jan. 1, 2010, through Feb. 13, 2014, in Logan County, Ky., Fisher committed the offense of Sexual Abuse, 1st degree, victim under 12 years of age, against a vulnerable victim, in a continuing course of conduct when he subjected a minor to sexual contact, two or more times.
According to the Commonwealth of Kentucky, between Feb. 14, 2014, through Feb. 13, 2016, in Logan County, Ky., Fisher committed the offense of Rape, 2nd degree, against a vulnerable victim, in a continuing course of conduct, engaged in sexual intercourse with a juvenile less than 14 years of age.
According to the Commonwealth of Kentucky, between Feb. 14, 2014, through Feb. 13, 2016, in Logan County, Ky., Fisher committed the offense of Sodomy, 2nd degree, against a vulnerable victim, in a continuing course of conduct when he engaged in oral sex with someone less than 14 years of age, two or more times.
According to the Commonwealth of Kentucky, between Jan. 1, 2010, through Jan. 1, 2017, in Logan County, Ky., Fisher committed the offense of Unlawful Transaction with a Minor, when he induced, assisted, or caused a minor who was under the age of 16 years old, to engage in illegal sexual activity.
According to the Commonwealth of Kentucky, between Jan. 1, 2010, through Jan. 1. 2017, in Logan County, Ky., Fisher committed the offense of Incest, when he had sexual intercourse with a person less than 18 years old, whom he knew was a blood relative, at least two or more times.
Fisher was arraigned on June 9, 2022.
The function of the Grand Jury is to determine whether there is sufficient competent evidence to believe that a crime has been committed by a specific individual. This does not mean those individuals are guilty of a crime. The innocence or guilt is finally determined by a petit jury at trial.
