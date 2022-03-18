Young boy still missing in Logan County

As of Thursday morning, 11-year-old Tristan Chase Settles is still missing after he allegedly walked to the top of a long gravel road from his home to the Ray Walker Road, disappearing.
According to the Logan County Sheriff’s Department, the little boy was last seen by neighbors leaving his residence at approximately 7:05 p.m. on Tuesday, March 15, 2022.
The Logan County Sheriff’s Department continues to canvas the area surrounding the Ray Walker Road. A number of emergency personnel in Logan County are assisting with the search for Tristan, along with Kentucky State Police, Kentucky State Police aircraft, Logan Aluminum personnel, and K9s. The Logan County Search & Rescue is coordinating along with emergency personnel the ground search.
Law enforcement is asking that if you live in this area and have surveillance cameras on your property to please check those.
Tristan is 4’8 and 175lbs. The last time he was seen he was wearing a red jacket, running pants, and a Mario Brothers backpack with red straps.
If you have information on Tristan’s whereabouts, please contact Logan County Emergency Communications Center at 270-726-4911 or the Logan County Sheriff’s office at 270-726-2244.
