A motion was filed last week in Logan Circuit Court by Alan Simpson, attorney for Jefferey G. Harper, a Russellville man accused of sexual crimes against a minor, asking the court to force Commonwealth Attorney Neil Kerr to abide by a plea agreement reached on March 23. Kerr, however, said there is no such agreement and filed his own motion to send the case to trial.
According to the Grand Jury Indictment, sometime between Sept. 1, 2020, through March 10, 2021, Harper committed the offense of sexual abuse first degree when being 21 years or older subjected a minor less than 16 years of age, on at least five occasions, to sexual contact. The allegations against Harper were reported anonymously and according to Kerr, “Mr. Harper was cooperative and truthful and admitted to the allegations.” Harper’s attorney requested the case be referred to the felony mediation program.
“We went to mediation and reached a tentative agreement,” said Kerr. “After the original mediation session, I did some additional research and decided I was not good with that tentative agreement. I notified the mediator and then Mr. Simpson about this. We went into a second mediation and were not able to reach an agreement. There is nothing else from my perspective to do, so I’m asking the court to set a trial.”
The motion filed by Simpson on July 20th reads in part:
“The defendant (Harper) was indicted on Aug. 20, 2021, over the explicit objection of the victim and the victim’s family. They specifically requested that no criminal charges should be sought against the defendant (Harper). Despite that, the Commonwealth presented this matter to a Logan County Grand Jury, which returned a true bill/indictment charging five counts of Sexual Abuse first degree, a Class D felony.
After the defendant (Harper) was indicted, over the objection of the victim, they specifically requested that the defendant not serve any jail time. Despite this request, the Commonwealth made a plea offer. That offer was rejected (by Harper) considering the totality of the circumstances. Plea negotiations continued and prior to a court-sanctioned mediation with retired Circuit Judge Tyler Gill, the offer was modified. The Commonwealth was opposed to probation.”
According to Simpson’s motion, the parties to this action reached an agreement which he claims Kerr drafted.
The motion continues by saying, “A few days after the mediation, Mr. Kerr began expressing ‘second thoughts’ about the agreement that he had unquestionably reached. In an attempt to alleviate the concerns of the Commonwealth, the parties engaged in a second round of mediation on July 19, 2022.
“Therefore, the defendant (Harper) now requests this court to enforce the plea agreement that all parties agree to on the 23rd day of March 2022. The defendant simply requests the court to require the Commonwealth to be bound by its written contract and the explicit agreement made by the Commonwealth’s attorney in this action.”
