A motion was filed last week in Logan Circuit Court by Alan Simpson, attorney for Jefferey G. Harper, a Russellville man accused of sexual crimes against a minor, asking the court to force Commonwealth Attorney Neil Kerr to abide by a plea agreement reached on March 23. Kerr, however, said there is no such agreement and filed his own motion to send the case to trial.

According to the Grand Jury Indictment, sometime between Sept. 1, 2020, through March 10, 2021, Harper committed the offense of sexual abuse first degree when being 21 years or older subjected a minor less than 16 years of age, on at least five occasions, to sexual contact. The allegations against Harper were reported anonymously and according to Kerr, “Mr. Harper was cooperative and truthful and admitted to the allegations.” Harper’s attorney requested the case be referred to the felony mediation program.

