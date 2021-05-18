Byrian (Brian) Bell of Clarksville, Tenn. was arrested Wednesday, May 12, 2021, after being stopped on 9th Street in Russellville.
According to a citation by the Russellville Police Department, Bell was believed to be involved in a disturbance at the Executive Inn located in Russellville.
Upon contact, Bell was given a command to exit his vehicle.
Officers reported a strong odor of what was believed to be marijuana coming from inside Bell’s vehicle. Bell told officers he had marijuana inside his right boot. Officers located a blue bag containing a green leafy substance believed to be marijuana. Bell then stated there was a glass pipe in the glove box that he said someone placed there. Officers located the pipe stuffed inside a sock with a white residue inside believed to be methamphetamine.
Officers also located a clear baggie in Bell’s watch pocket containing a crystal-like substance also believed to be methamphetamine. Officers located a scale and grinder insider the vehicle as well.
Bell was taken to the Logan County Detention Center where he is being charged with possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree (methamphetamine); possession of marijuana, and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Julia Bingham of Buchanan, Tenn. Was arrested Wednesday, May 12, 2021, on West 9th Street Russellville.
On this same date, according to a citation by the Russellville Police Department, officers were called out to the Executive Inn in Russellville with reports of an assault witnessed by deputy Clint Wright of the Logan County Sheriff’s Department.
Upon arrival, Bingham was located running in the middle of the street, nude, and screaming incoherently.
Bingham became slightly combative and began to fight with officers. She attempted to jump on the roof of the officer’s patrol car. She also attempted to bite multiple officers while being detained.
Bingham was believed to be intoxicated and out of control. She admitted to having smoked methamphetamine earlier on this date.
Bingham was taken to the Logan County Detention Center and is being charged with public intoxication — controlled substance and resisting arrest.
