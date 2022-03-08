Farewell to a piece of history

A building that holds a lot of memories for Auburn residents was taken down recently making way for a market space for vendors. The building that once held the city’s Dairy Dip was demolished last week. The Dip had been operated for several years in the city.
An ordinance passed last year establishing a roadside market within the city limits regulating the sale of agricultural products and baked goods. With this came the question of where to put the markets. The city, which acquired the property a few years back, decided this would make a perfect area considering the building had been vacated for quite some time and was falling down. The area is located on Main Street beside Earl’s restaurant and Amanda Gordan Drive into the park.
It is the city’s intent to pour gravel on the area and possibly build a covered pavilion on the property in the future.
