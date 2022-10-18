RUSNWS-10-18-22 Ribbon Cutting

On Friday, Oct. 14, the Logan County Chamber of Commerce held a ribbon-cutting for Jennie Stuart Health Clinic. Carl Seidler presented the certificate to Dr. Jonathan Abbott. Jennie Stuart Health Clinic, in its commitment to rural regional healthcare, opened a satellite clinic for women’s health (OBGYN) in September 2022. Dr. Abbott and APRN Julie P’Pool will see patients four days a week Monday-Thursday and provide wellness visits, diagnostics screenings, pre-natal/ maternity care, and more. To make an appointment, call 270-887-9068 or visit JennieStuartHealth.org

