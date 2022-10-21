A change has been made this year in Logan County’s Operation Christmas Child ministry. New Vision Community Church, which has served as a drop-off location for the OCC in the past, has stepped down this year. The new drop-off will now be at Post Oak Baptist Church, 900 Bluegrass Ave. in Russellville.

Operation Christmas Child is a project of Samaritan’s Purse, an international Christian relief, and evangelism organization headed by Franklin Graham. The mission of Operation Christmas Child is to demonstrate God’s love in a tangible way to children in need around the world, and together with the local church worldwide, to share the Good News of Jesus Christ.

