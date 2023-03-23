RUSNWS-03-23-23 STRAWBERRY FESTIVAL

The Adairville Strawberry Festival returns this year to celebrate its diamond anniversary. While plans are in the early stage, community help will go a long way to making this the best year yet.

“This is our 75th, so we have big plans! It’s the diamond anniversary and the theme is ‘Cheers to 75 Years,’ said Adairville Mayor Donna Blake, who is also the vice president of the South Logan Chamber. She continued, “We’re trying to get with the ride people to make sure they bring good rides with them.”

