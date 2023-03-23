The Adairville Strawberry Festival returns this year to celebrate its diamond anniversary. While plans are in the early stage, community help will go a long way to making this the best year yet.
“This is our 75th, so we have big plans! It’s the diamond anniversary and the theme is ‘Cheers to 75 Years,’ said Adairville Mayor Donna Blake, who is also the vice president of the South Logan Chamber. She continued, “We’re trying to get with the ride people to make sure they bring good rides with them.”
The celebration begins on May 13th with the car show and the “Taste of Adairville” at the Living Word Church.
There will be no shortage of entertainment for the final two evenings. “Tyrone Dunn will be the feature band on Friday evening, May 19th. We’re trying to get other bands, but we haven’t gotten confirmation on them to announce just yet,” said Blake.
The parade is making its return as well. “We’re going to judge floats this year. Several of the farmers have been contacted about entering floats to have a “Battle of the Farms” contest. This is an idea that Terri (Holliday) came up with,” added the Mayor. The hope is that churches and youth groups will also get involved.
Saturday morning, May 20th, looks to be a hoppin’ day full of events. The Baby Show will be that morning before the parade begins at 2 p.m., and the helicopter rides are making another appearance this year.
Andrew Knight and Byron Bradshaw are organizing the vendors once again and are working hard to bring in as many as last year.
Some events still need someone to chair them to happen, including the Jackson-Dickson Duel re-enactment and the pageant. If anyone would like to chair these or another event, you are encouraged to contact Mayor Blake at 270-772-2175 or South Logan Chamber president, Danny Finch at 270-772-4612.
