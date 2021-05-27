On Tuesday, the Greenwood Gators visited Logan County High School for a late-season game. The Gators (20-13) defeated the Cougars (18-12) 4-1 the first time the two teams met on May 17th. On Tuesday, the Cougars won 14-4.
The Gators struck first with an RBI double in the opening frame. Logan County answered back in the bottom of the first with Kruise Newman scoring on a wild pitch to tie it at 1-1.
The Cougars tacked on two more runs when Zach Yates hit a home run with a runner on base in the 3rd inning. Kruise Newman smashed a ball over the center field fence with a runner on in the bottom of the fourth to make it 5-1.
Logan County would not stop there. In the bottom of the 5th, the Cougars added five more to take firm control of the game at 10-1. The Gators scored three in the top of the 6th, but Logan put up another four runs in the bottom half of the inning to end the game. The final was 14-4.
Zach Yates hit his 6th home run of the year. Kruise Newman hit his fourth. The Cougars got doubles from Yates, Newman, Davin Yates, Chance Sweeney, Jaxon Hendrix, and Macon Barrow. Zach Yates had five RBI’s in the game.
The 13th District tournament is scheduled to start this weekend.
