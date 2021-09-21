Woman Assaulted During Home Invasion

An Oakville woman in Logan County was assaulted by a man who had broken into her home while she was lying in her bed Monday, Sept. 20th at approximately 3 a.m.
According to the Logan County Sheriff’s Department, Samantha Whitaker was lying in her bed when an unknown male subject entered her bedroom and assaulted her. Whitaker was able to fight the man before he fled the scene.
It is suspected the subject entered the Whitaker home through an unsecured living room window.
Whitaker sustained multiple blunt force injuries to her face and was transported to Logan Memorial Hospital for treatment.
The investigation is ongoing.
— Staff reports
