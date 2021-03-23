The litter abatement program plays a key role in preventing trash from piling up along county roads, public rights of way, intersections, and county-owned properties. Part of this program includes inmates being released from jail during the day under the stick supervision of a deputy to pick up other people’s garbage thrown out illegally.
When the pandemic hit in 2020, it didn’t take long to start seeing just how important this program is to our own community, as strict restrictions put a halt to inmates being released for several months. However, the recent easing of those restrictions by the Department of Corrections, at the request of Gregory, once again allowed litter abatement crews to get back out on the roads.
“We are glad to have the litter abatement pickups return after one year due to COVID-19,” said Nathan Cockrill, Logan County’s Solid Waste Coordinator. “The Logan County Detention Center has two crews of four inmates each currently cleaning the roads. I thank Jailer Gregory and the detention center staff for their work to make this possible.”
Jailer Gregory said the litter abatement inmate crews out working have a year’s worth of trash to pick up and it may take some time.
“I am very glad to once again be able to provide this service to the community of Logan County. It’s going to take a while to cover all of the Logan County but we are working toward that goal,” said Gregory adding, “However, no sooner the litter is picked up than more is thrown out. There is no reason for that, there are trash cans at every gas station and in front of some businesses. If someone sees someone throw out litter, get the license plate number and report it. There is a $500 fine for littering.”
Gregory reported the crews have picked up close to 400 bags of litter in just seven days on 68-80 in the Auburn area alone, and there is still a lot more to be picked up.
Although the easing of restrictions has restarted the program, there are still strict guidelines inmates have to adhere to when returning to the jail. When the inmates get back to the jail, they have to take a shower and change their clothes before reentering the facility.
The following definitions, according to Kentucky Statute, apply to litter:
(1) “Litter” means rubbish, refuse, waste material, offal, paper, glass, cans, bottles, trash, debris, or any foreign substance of whatever kind or description and whether or not it is of value.
The following definitions, according to Kentucky Statute, apply to criminal littering on the public highway:
(1) When any paper, waste material, litter, or other refuse is thrown or dropped from a motor vehicle, the operator thereof shall be deemed prima facie to be guilty of criminal littering.
(2) It shall be the duty of the Department of Kentucky State Police, county sheriffs and police officers, solid waste coordinators appointed by a county or waste management district, city police officers, and all other law enforcement and peace officers within their respective jurisdictions, to enforce the criminal littering laws and the provisions of KRS 224.40-100.
(3) Any city or county may offer and pay rewards for the giving of information leading to the arrest and conviction of any person, firm, or corporation for commission of the offense of criminal littering.
