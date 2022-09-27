The Logan County Industrial Development Authority and Logan Economic Alliance for Development are finishing up a new road project in the West Industrial Park at the Hopkinsville Road entrance to the park.
Beginning Monday, Sept. 26 motorists can expect traffic to be down to one lane in the eastbound direction for approximately five days. Special thanks to Scotty’s Contracting and Stone for their exceptional work on this project and the attention to safety they are providing for motorists traveling on Hopkinsville Road.
