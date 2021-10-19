On Saturday, Oct. 16th, a beautiful, crisp fall afternoon at picturesque Flint Ridge — The McCuddy Home, the Colonel Benjamin Logan Chapter Sons of the American Revolution hosted a luncheon before the grand event of the evening, the Inaugural Colonel Benjamin Logan Chapter Patriot Award Ceremony. Honored guests included Rachel Nave McCubbin and Deputy State Director for U.S. Senator Rand Paul. The luncheon was capped off by a cannon blast orchestrated by Compatriot Randy Parrish.
The larger celebration, held at the Logan County Career and Technical Center, continued for the surprised guest of honor — United States Marine Corps Retired Major General Jerry Humble. Surrounded by family, friends, and community members, Major General Humble was honored with the Patriot Award by the local chapter of Sons of the American Revolution for his service and patriotism to our great nation and our community.
The ceremony included posting of the colors by the Colonel Benjamin Logan Color Guard; musical selections by the Tanaro Sisters, Daria and Mary Ellen, Mr. Malachi Humble, and Ms. Kathleen Collins; and special remarks by Mr. Mel Stewart Hankla, Mrs. Kelley Ashby Paul, and Mr. Steve Mallory, Kentucky State Sons of the American Revolution president.
During the ceremony Major General Humble was presented with a personalized signed copy of Mel S. Hankla’s Into the Bluegrass: Art and Artistry of Kentucky’s Icons; Mrs. Kelley Ashby Paul presented a copy of the “Tribute to Major General Jerry Humble” entered into Congressional Record as requested by her husband, U.S. Senator Rand Paul; Adam Ellison’s beautifully re-created “Act Establishing and Organizing a Marine Corps” as a separate branch of the military, and the Patriot Award by the Colonel Benjamin Logan Chapter Sons of the American Revolution.
The tribute to Major General Humble reads:
I ask consent that this be entered in the Congressional Record: On Oct. 16, 2021, the Colonel Benjamin Logan Chapter of the Sons of the American Revolution will present a special award to a great modern-day patriot with roots in Russellville, Ky.
Retired United States Marine Corps Major General Jerry Humble was born in Russell County, Ky. but being the son (and grandson) of Methodist ministers, he and his family moved several times, eventually settling in Russellville, Ky. where he attended high school and lettered in four sports. He accepted a football scholarship to Western Kentucky University, in my hometown of Bowling Green, where he was defensive MVP his senior year.
Logan County native, Margaret Jane Hollingsworth, his high school sweetheart — and fellow WKU graduate — became Jerry’s wife in 1968, and began an amazing partnership with him in service to their country.
In the midst of the Vietnam War, Jerry enlisted in the United States Marine Corps and was commissioned as a Second Lieutenant. Beyond Vietnam, his 34-year career included service in Desert Storm and other operations, including commanding Marine Forces in Korea. He was recognized with the Defense Distinguished Service Medal, Navy Distinguished Service Medal, Legion of Merit with two Gold Stars and Combat V, Meritorious Service Medal with one Gold Star, Joint Service Commendation Medal with Oak Leaf Cluster, Navy and Marine Corps Commendation Medal with one Gold Star, Navy Achievement Medal, and Combat Action Ribbon.
His military career has been featured in a number of books and publications, he has appeared on a host of national media broadcasts, and he has testified multiple times before the United States Congress.
Jerry’s commitment to our nation did not end in his retirement. Many public and private organizations have benefited from his leadership, including serving as the cabinet secretary for Homeland Security for the State of Tennessee.
It is highly fitting that this distinguished United States Marine Corps veteran will receive the Colonel Benjamin Logan Award from his fellow Logan Countians and that we further honor him by this permanent tribute to his exemplary service to our nation as recorded in these remarks.
Recently, Major General Humble and Jason Humble, his nephew, purchased the O’Bannon house on South Main Street with plans to preserve the home and open it to the public. Presley Neville O’Bannon was a U.S. Marine and the first American to plant the American flag on foreign soil. Although a Virginia native, Presley moved to Logan County in 1807 and remained in Kentucky until his death in 1850.
The Patriot Award is to recognize an individual who has made a lifetime patriotic contribution to our country, state, and community. When asked how they chose Major General Humble as the first recipient for this award, Colonel Benjamin Logan chapter president Adam Scales replied, “It was too easy. His service to the country and then they purchased the O’Bannon house? Choosing him was an easy decision to make.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.