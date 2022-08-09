The Russellville Independent School District announced COVID-19 updates and additional steps being taken beginning Aug. 10, 2022.
“Our district has been committed to taking the necessary steps to protect our students and staff during the pandemic and successfully did so during the 2021-2022 school year,” said Conrad Reding, Districtwide Programs Coordinator for the Russellville Independent School District. “As we proceed into the new school year, Russellville Independent Schools is committed to the safety and well-being of all of our Panthers.”
The following is information students and their parents may find useful as the 2022-2023 school year kicks off:
Masking: Masking on school grounds will remain optional as it was at the conclusion of last school year. The federal masking mandate for public transportation including school buses was lifted last spring.
Student Attendance: The Kentucky Department of Education is returning to pre-pandemic attendance policies regarding student attendance. There is no longer a state-approved excused absence for students relating to COVID-19. As with any other illness, COVID-19-related absences will require a medical or parent note. Per the District Absence Excuse Policy (09.123), Parents/Students have the following options as it pertains to attendance and excuses available to them:
1. A student may present a parent note for up to three (3) excused absences per semester for a total of six (6) times per year. After a student has used six (6) parent notes within the school year, a statement from a licensed physician must be presented stating that it was medically inadvisable for the student to be in attendance during the duration of the absence in order for an absence to be excused.
2. After fifteen (15) absences, the parent/guardian must submit a Medical Excuse Form 09.123.AP.21 completed by the physician or contact the principal or designee to explain the students’ extenuating circumstances in order for the absences to be excused. Parents/guardians of chronically ill students or students with disabilities should notify the Principal/designee in order for those students to receive special consideration.
Student & Employee Symptoms: Healthy students and employees will not be quarantined as they were the past two school years when they were considered a close contact to an individual who tested positive for COVID-19.
Household Contacts: Please contact your medical professional for their guidance. The district will not be quarantining healthy students or employees.
Return to School/Work After Testing Positive for COVID-19: Families and employees must contact their medical professionals to determine their return to school date. Those individuals who test positive for COVID-19 will be required to quarantine for 5 days from the onset of symptoms and wear a mask for 5 days following their quarantine period. Employees of the district will not be providing COVID-19 medical guidance. Individual questions about symptoms and sickness should be directed to the medical professionals.
At Home COVID-19 Test: Those performing a home test will need to contact their doctor to determine their return to school date based on when symptoms began.
Optional COVID-19 Testing: Russellville Independent Schools will not be administering the COVID-19 optional “Test-To-Stay” program for students or employees this school year.
Tracking Cases: School districts were required to track and report cases during the 2020-2021 school year only. We as a district will not be tracking or reporting cases this school year.
Any questions regarding COVID-19 and district practices pertaining to COVID-19 may be directed to Conrad Reding via phone 270-726-8405 or email (conrad.reding@russellville.kyschools.us)
