Ashby, Kaylee B.-12/13/2022-Serving Parole Violation Warrant
Beasley, Monte L.-12/14/2022-Failure To Appear-Possess Matter Sex Performance By Minor O/12 < 18 — 1st Offpossess Matter Portray Sexual Performance By Minor U/12
Boyd, Jeffrey Earl-12/11/2022-One Headlight-Failure To Notify Adrs Change To Dept Of Trans-Oper Mtr Vehicle U/infl Cont Sub (189A.010(1D) — 1st-Poss Cont Sub 1st Deg, 1st Off (Methamphetamine)-Poss Of Marijuana
Brison, Johnny E.-12/12/2022-Failure To Appear
Brown, Edward Dale-12/14/2022-Driving DUI Suspended License — 1st Off (Agg Circum)-Oper Mtr Vehicle U/infl Alc .08 (189A.010(1A) — 3rd
Buckley, Laotis Larnell-12/13/2022-Murder
Canada, Erika N.-12/14/2022-Failure To Appear
Carnes, Cody A.-12/12/2022-Defective Brakes-Careless Driving-Improper Equipment-Leaving Scene Of Accident-Failure To Render Aid Or Assistance
Clayton, Donnovan J.-12/12/2022-Failure To Appear
Corbell, Richard J.-12/12/2022-Tbut Or Disp Auto — $500 Or More But U/$10,000-Persistent Felony Offender I
Davenport, Kimberly S.-12/13/2022-Contempt Of Court Libel/slander Resistance To Order
Dearing, Tiffany L.-12/13/2022-Contempt Of Court Libel/slander Resistance To Order
Duncan, Jessica Marie-12/12/2022-Reckless Driving-Fleeing Or Evading Police, 2nd Degree (On Foot)-No Registration Plates-Failure Of Non-Owner Operator To Maintain Req Ins/sec, 1st Off-Failure To Appear
Estep, Christopher J.-12/09/2022-Reckless Driving-Operating On Sus Or Rev Oper License
Hankins, James W.-12/14/2022-Probation Violation (For Felony Offense)
Holloway, Edward Owen-12/13/2022-Fleeing Or Evading Police, 2nd Degree (On Foot)-Drug Paraphernalia — Buy/possess-Poss Cont Sub 1st Deg, 1st Off (Methamphetamine)-Traff In Cont Sub, 1st Degree, 1st Off — (> Or = 2 Gms Methamphetamine)
Jones, David A.-12/10/2022-Alcohol Intoxication In A Public Place-1st & 2nd Offenses
Kennedy, Caleb Omeir-12/08/2022-Fleeing Or Evading Police, 2nd Degree (On Foot)
Probation Violation (For Felony Offense)
Kirk, Meagan A.-12/12/2022-Failure To Appear-Receiving Stolen Property $1,000 < $10,000-Drug Paraphernalia — Buy/possess-Hindering Prosecution Or Apprehension-1St Degree
Mccoy, Theodore J.-12/08/2022-Reckless Driving-Failure To Produce Insurance Card-Criminal Mischief, 1st Degree-Oper Mtr Veh U/influ Alc/drugs/etc. .08 (Agg Circum), 2nd-Probation Violation (For Felony Offense)-Wanton Endangerment-1st Degree
Page, Christina D.-12/13/2022-Criminal Trespassing-3rd Degree
Powell Campbell, Katelyn Lake-12/12/2022-Public Intoxication-Control Sub(Excludes Alcohol)
Roath Higgins, Abigail N.-12/09/2022-Contempt Of Court Libel/slander Resistance To Order
Rook, Tracy L.-12/09/2022-Prescription Cont Sub Not Proper Contain 1st Off-Poss Cont Sub, 3rd Degree — Drug Unspecified
Sanders, Jason Allen-12/14/2022-Failure To Appear
Scantland, Teresa Lynn-12/14/2022-Failure To Appear-Dependency Action — Ujc
Shaffer, Tabitha Jo-12/10/2022-Serving Bench Warrant For Court
Sitz, Megan E.-12/08/2022-Disorderly Conduct, 2nd Degree
Sitz, Raven Nichole-12/08/2022-Disorderly Conduct, 2nd Degree
Skipworth, Brittany Michelle-12/09/2022-Shock Probation In Felony Convictions-Contempt Of Court Libel/slander Resistance To Order-Probation Violation (For Felony Offense)-Giving Officer False Identifying Information-Drug Paraphernalia — Buy/possess-Poss Cont Sub 1st Deg, 1st Off (Methamphetamine)
Strode, Angela Carol-12/14/2022-Failure To Appear-Disorderly Conduct, 2nd Degree
Sydnor, Jermain A.-12/13/2022-Hold For Other
Terry, Tequilla Tae-12/13/2022-Careless Driving-Drug Paraphernalia — Buy/possess-Poss Cont Sub 1st Deg 1st Off (Cocaine)-Poss Cont Sub 1st Deg, 1st Off (Methamphetamine)
Threlkel, Aaron Brock-12/14/2022-Failure To Or Improper Signal-Driving On DUI Suspended License -1st Offense-Probation Violation (For Felony Offense)-Illegal Possession Of Legend Drug-Drug Paraphernalia — Buy/possess-Poss Cont Sub 1st Deg, 1st Off (Methamphetamine)
Watts, Mark A.-12/13/2022-Public Intoxication-Control Sub(Excludes Alcohol)-Non-Payment Of Court Costs, Fees Or Fines
Wells, Cleveland R.-12/08/2022-Failure To Appear-Non-Payment Of Court Costs, Fees Or Fines-Drug Paraphernalia — Buy/possess-Poss Of Marijuana
