Kentucky’s cities and counties have received their first installment of the state’s money from the national opioid settlement, most of which must be used to combat the opioid epidemic.

Knox County Judge-Executive Mike Mitchell said he is exploring how to get the most from the $365,000 or so that the economically distressed county in southeastern Kentucky got from the settlements in 2022, including partnerships with other organizations or implementing programs that focus on prevention, education, re-entry and rehabilitation.

