Woodward State Star in Agribusiness

Katherine Woodward of the Logan County FFA was named the State Star in Agribusiness at a special ceremony as part of the 93rd State FFA Convention on June 9th in Lexington. The Star in Agribusiness is the highest honor Kentucky FFA can award to a member. The award is based on the student’s work with their Supervised Agricultural Experience (SAE) Program, FFA involvement, and community service. In addition to an application detailing her four years in FFA, Katherine completed an interview in front of a panel of agricultural leaders from across the state.
Katherine’s SAE began in 2019 when she took her first beekeeping class and started Black Lick Creek Apiary. She has focused on producing local honey and currently has hives located in three zip codes. To sell her honey and other local agriculture products, Katherine constructed Black Lick Creek Market. She opened this business with “Honey Fest” in the summer of 2021 with over 1000 people in attendance. She held special events each weekend and invited various vendors to participate. This helped increase interest in the business and drive demand for honey and other products.
Katherine is a recent graduate of Logan County High School. She is the daughter of Alan and Beverly Woodward of Auburn. Her FFA advisors are Jay Campbell and Wesley Estes.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.