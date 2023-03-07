During the last Fiscal Court meeting on Tuesday, Feb. 28, Logan County Humane Society Director Ray Wilson announced his resignation effective March 3rd.
Wilson told the court, “I came to share an announcement that I will be leaving the humane society. This is my last week as director. I wanted to share this with you because I’m grateful, not only for this county but for this court, as well for everything you have done for myself and the humane society. I know you’ll continue to do all you can for the society.”
“I also want to extend a special thank you to Jason [Harper] for allowing me this opportunity with the humane society. You were the first person I spoke to about it, and you’re the one who got me in it. It’s been a wonderful experience and I wouldn’t trade it for the world, but my family is my world. So, I gotta make that trade-off,” added Wilson.
Although Wilson is stepping down, he plans to continue in a volunteer capacity. “I definitely have an interest in the humane society with this county. I think it has a lot of potential and can go a lot of places, and I want to see that through, especially with the new building fund,” he shared.
Changes are ahead after Wilson’s departure, starting with a new executive director.
Randah Hutchison has been promoted to director of the humane society. “I climbed a challenging ladder and I never stopped fighting for where I wanted to be. I have heavily dedicated myself to reach this goal,” said Hutchison.
Hutchison explained that she began as a kennel tech, moved up to temporary second-in-command, and came out as assistant director. “It has not been easy, and it will still be a learning process. Hard work truly does pay off in the end, and my ultimate goal is to bring our new building to life no matter what it takes.”
Other changes Hutchison plans to implement include enforcing animal control and their patrols. “My goal is to enforce animal control and have them on the roads regularly for every call,” she said.
She admits community feedback will play a part in some of the changes. “Feedback on changes from the community are important, so please note more issues within the community will decrease as the days go by implementing new protocols,” she explained.
“Day-to-day operations will ultimately be changing up amongst the workplace over the next few days to weeks. Please be kind and courteous to the staff transition. Clarity is important for clear communication and operations.” Hutchison said.
“I would like to express how deeply honored I am to represent our shelter and hardworking staff,” added Hutchison, who continued, “I would like to thank Ray Wilson for coaching me along the way and never letting me throw in the towel. When he saw potential, he pushed me to be the leader and role model I needed to be. To lead by example, and be involved and gave me the room to grow in every position.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.