Randah Hutchison named new Executive Director at Logan County Humane Society

During the last Fiscal Court meeting on Tuesday, Feb. 28, Logan County Humane Society Director Ray Wilson announced his resignation effective March 3rd.

Wilson told the court, “I came to share an announcement that I will be leaving the humane society. This is my last week as director. I wanted to share this with you because I’m grateful, not only for this county but for this court, as well for everything you have done for myself and the humane society. I know you’ll continue to do all you can for the society.”

