U.S. Senate Republican Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) spoke this week on the Senate floor regarding the flooding in Eastern Kentucky.

“It’s been just over a month since relentless rains and major flooding devastated Eastern Kentucky. This disaster took homes, businesses, and at least thirty-nine lives. Only a few months after tornadoes had caused widespread damage in the western part of our state, catastrophe struck our Commonwealth yet again,” said Sen. McConnell. “I traveled back to Eastern Kentucky multiple times during the August state work period to survey the damage, meet with survivors, and lend any help I could. What I saw were scenes of absolute destruction. Water-logged houses. Swollen creeks. Washed-out roads. I heard directly from survivors who have shouldered impossible burdens over the past month, struggling to salvage belongings and rebuild their lives. Agencies report that thousands of homes were destroyed and damaged in the flooding. Many of those affected lack flood insurance.”

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.