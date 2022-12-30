Female magistrates have been few and far between in Logan County. If research proves correct, the two newest members mark the third time in our county’s 230-year history there have been female magistrates elected to the court.
The first to make history was Betty Gibbs, who was elected as District 3 Magistrate in 1985, when she won against incumbent Ronald Starks by a single vote, but only served one term. Jo Orange served 16 years as District 5 Magistrate from 2002 until 2018. One other served an appointed term to finish their husband’s unexpired term.
Drucilla Moss was appointed in 1976 after her husband’s death the year before. According to Al Cross, in a January 1976 issue of the Logan Leader, Mrs. Moss was the “first lady squire” to sit on the fiscal court in Logan’s history. Today, Logan has two female magistrate-elect waiting for the new year to get to work.
Jamie Goodwin, newly elected to serve District 2, said, “Winning the primary in May was a shock for me. The win in November was humbling, that so many people voted for me. I am still so proud.” She continued, “I grew up here, I know a lot of people and I’ve met so many friendly and down-to-earth people during the campaign.”
Anne Crawford, newly elected to serve District 5, said, “The only thing that would have prepared me before being elected, was watching Jo Orange in office because I was intrigued with the way she responded to the usual court proceedings. She seemed to question anything that was an expected answer and I admired that. If anything, it was watching her in office.”
When asked if the “old way of thinking” regarding women in public service roles is changing to a more positive one, Jamie said, “I don’t think people have the opinion of “a woman’s place” today as they did in the past. I didn’t run for magistrate just to say a woman filled a seat in fiscal court. I ran because I want to help and hopefully make a difference in Logan County.” She added, “I’ve always had a job that was considered a man’s occupation. I respect any person that works, PERIOD, man or woman. I’ve never thought of myself as a role model, but hopefully, I can be a positive and respected county official that residents can depend on.”
“I have watched so many men serve admirably across our nation and specifically in this county and I don’t want any assumption on my part that I deserved this. I feel very strongly that I must do the best job possible with this, so that people in my district and in this county, feel they’ve been well served,” said Crawford. She continued, “Whether that has anything to do with my gender, I’m not sure. I don’t think what’s happening in so many avenues that people deserve something. I don’t think anyone deserves something. I think they need to earn what they are given.”
Jamie feels she is ready to serve south Logan as their magistrate. “I have already been to a magistrate training, and I’m really excited to get started. I’m looking forward to meeting and working with the members of the fiscal court.” She added, “Honestly, for the first part of the year, I will be attending classes and learning about my new role. Unfortunately, Jack Crossley passed before I could take office. So, with the guidance of the Lord and seasoned magistrates, we will “dig our heels in” and get things accomplished for the good of Logan County.”
If you are a resident in District 2, Jamie says, “I will be readily available to the residents and to fiscal court. Please contact me with questions and concerns at 270-539-3154. If I don’t answer, please leave a message and I will call you back. You may also email me at jamieutley@logantele.com. I appreciate this opportunity and look forward to serving Logan County.”
If you are a resident of District 5, Anne says, “I will always be available to speak about issues of importance to residents. You may call me at home, at 270-542-7336. I do farm alongside my husband, so if you call, and I don’t answer, please leave a message and I’ll return your call.”
