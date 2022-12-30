Female magistrates have been few and far between in Logan County. If research proves correct, the two newest members mark the third time in our county’s 230-year history there have been female magistrates elected to the court.

The first to make history was Betty Gibbs, who was elected as District 3 Magistrate in 1985, when she won against incumbent Ronald Starks by a single vote, but only served one term. Jo Orange served 16 years as District 5 Magistrate from 2002 until 2018. One other served an appointed term to finish their husband’s unexpired term.

