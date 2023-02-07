RUSNWS-02-07-23 New Jail Showers

A New portable shower unit at the jail.

 Photo submitted

Last week, the boilers at the Logan County Detention Center failed causing a disruption in hot water flow into the facility. With 179 inmates to take care of, this presented quite a large problem.

According to jailer Josh Toomey, the Warren County Emergency Management came to the rescue, allowing our local jail to borrow a shower trailer. Unfortunately, Toomey added they couldn’t keep the water heater on the trailer running and warming consistently, so after exhausting every option for getting it repaired, unsuccessful, he found a company that rents shower trailers. Soon an eight head shower trailer was delivered to handle the volume of inmates.‘

