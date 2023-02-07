Last week, the boilers at the Logan County Detention Center failed causing a disruption in hot water flow into the facility. With 179 inmates to take care of, this presented quite a large problem.
According to jailer Josh Toomey, the Warren County Emergency Management came to the rescue, allowing our local jail to borrow a shower trailer. Unfortunately, Toomey added they couldn’t keep the water heater on the trailer running and warming consistently, so after exhausting every option for getting it repaired, unsuccessful, he found a company that rents shower trailers. Soon an eight head shower trailer was delivered to handle the volume of inmates.‘
The problem with the two boilers began last week on Thursday. Toomey said they found that one of the 700 BTU units was completely out. The other boiler was trying to work hard enough to meet the jail’s hot water needs but eventually failed as well. Parts for the commercial units won’t be available for several weeks.
“The boiler situation is another unfortunate event involving the jail. We are working with contractors to do what we can as fast as we can to get the boilers repaired/replaced,” said Judge-Executive Phil Baker.
Baker added, “I am so appreciative of jailer Toomey and his staff. Once again, they have taken a terrible situation that presented itself, come together, adapted, and overcome. I would like to personally thank jailer Josh Toomey and his staff, Terry Cole, the Logan County Emergency Management, the Warren County Emergency Management, Brother Mike Humble, and the YAIPAK Outreach Organization (www.yaioutreach.org),” Baker said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.