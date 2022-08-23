An incident involving a teacher and student at the Russellville Middle School less than a week after students returned back from summer break, has caused a mother to somehow find the words to tell her 13-year-old son that “Sometimes it’s hard to love someone who hurts you, but you must try.”
The school system released a vague statement on Aug. 17, one day after what they called a “situation” occurred involving Patricia Hudson’s son, Demetrius, and a teacher.
“We were made aware of a situation of a teacher that made an insensitive statement to a student in the classroom. We investigated the situation and took action. While we are regretful this happened, we have taken action to try our very best to ensure that this never happens again. This is not a reflection of the values of our Russellville family,” said Russellville Superintendent Dr. Larry Joe Begley. What “action” was taken is not being released.
According to Hudson, the “situation” was much more for her family, one that will for sure stay with her son for the rest of his life.
“I got a text from Demetrius a little after 2:30 p.m. on Aug. 18th,” said Hudson. “The text said his teacher was telling a story about her dad working in a coal mine, and when she referred to her dad taking off his googles, she said he was as black as Demetrius. He told me he did not say anything back to her. When he got home, he explained the story again and said he didn’t understand why the teacher would say that.”
Hudson said her son was mainly worried about what would happen when he went back to school, and if she would say something if he ran into her. “I told him he did the right thing by telling me, and that he could not handle the problem as I could. I was very frustrated and he was upset,” said Hudson who has lived in Russellville all her life and graduated from Russellville High School.
Hudson said she immediately called the principal and then went to see the superintendent. “When I went to the school, I explained what had happened to my son and that it wasn’t right for his teacher or anyone to make racial slurs like this. It is not acceptable,” Hudson said adding they told her they would begin an investigation. “At first, they didn’t believe the teacher would say this. I told them my son wasn’t a liar and maybe they needed to ask the other students what was said.”
After the investigation concluded, Hudson said she received a call from the superintendent telling her the teacher had been suspended but would not give out any further information. “You know, I think about all those other students in that class, not just my son, and I wonder how they are feeling?” said Hudson. “I am sure they will all wonder what it will be like when she comes back and stands in front of the class.”
Hudson said she teaches her son that you have to love everybody. “Even when it hurts, you still have to show love, and sometimes it’s hard to do when someone treats you badly. He is just 13,” Hudson said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.