An incident involving a teacher and student at the Russellville Middle School less than a week after students returned back from summer break, has caused a mother to somehow find the words to tell her 13-year-old son that “Sometimes it’s hard to love someone who hurts you, but you must try.”

The school system released a vague statement on Aug. 17, one day after what they called a “situation” occurred involving Patricia Hudson’s son, Demetrius, and a teacher.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.