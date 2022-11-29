Due to improved weather conditions and upon the recommendation of the Kentucky Division of Forestry, the ban on outdoor burning in Logan County was lifted effective Wednesday, Nov. 23 at 6 p.m. The burn ban was initially issued by executive order on Nov. 10. Open burning is still prohibited within 150 feet of the woods between 6 a.m. and 6 p.m. according to the Kentucky Division of Forestry.
