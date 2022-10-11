The constant theft of road signs in the county has caused members of the fiscal court and the sheriff to begin taking a closer look at finding and prosecuting those who are breaking the law by taking them.

“The road signs are disappearing quicker than we put them out. Something needs to be done,” said Judge-Executive Logan Chick.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.