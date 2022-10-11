The constant theft of road signs in the county has caused members of the fiscal court and the sheriff to begin taking a closer look at finding and prosecuting those who are breaking the law by taking them.
“The road signs are disappearing quicker than we put them out. Something needs to be done,” said Judge-Executive Logan Chick.
This is no new problem, however, it is getting worse and the county is having to foot the bill, which ultimately means the taxpayers are. “Replacing road signs is an ongoing job,” said Kelly Wilson, Superintendent of the county road department. These signs can be costly depending on what is taken. Some just take the sign while others take the post and stoppers. “The ones that get stolen constantly take a month or two to replace. “We would run out of money if we didn’t wait a little while,” Wilson said. Stop signs, however, have to go right back up immediately due to safety concerns.
Missing signs can cause a great deal of trouble, especially if it is a stop sign. The Logan County Emergency Communications Center (911) dispatches emergency services to addresses for assistance, and if the signs are not there to guide those trying to find a location, it could be a disaster and cause someone their life.
Magistrate Barry Wright suggested doing what Todd County does. “We can put a 4x4 up and paint the road sign name and number on it,” said Wright. Magistrate Tyler Davenport added to that idea saying, “Maybe the Logan County Career & Technical Center could help out with that. It’s part of this disrespectful generation we are living in. Maybe when they start paying taxes they will get it.”
“We put up 41 signs in the last seven days and 31 were gone by the weekend,” Wilson said adding the road department has already used half its sign budget already.
Magistrate Jason Harper said this theft should carry a stiff penalty similar to beating a mailbox, which is a felony.
“The financial breakdown of the cost to the county taxpayer for stolen signs is significant and the safety concern is even more,” said sheriff Stephen Stratton. “These signs are important to first responders, families, and friends visiting from out of town who are unaware of our roads/streets and intersections.” Stratton encourages every resident to take ownership in creating an environment where safety, liberty, and opportunity are a reality in Logan County. “Someone has information regarding who is taking the road signs throughout the county and we are requesting you come forward with this information.”
If you wish to remain anonymous, please feel free to contact Crime Stoppers at 270-726-5050 or you may call dispatch at 270-726-4911. If anyone would like to turn a sign in, those can be dropped off at the county road barn Monday through Friday, with no questions asked.
The areas of late where signs have been taken include Keysburg, Lickskillet, and Bucksville. In the past month, there have been approximately 35 signs stolen in Logan County (road, stop, curve, speed limit, etc.)
A county road sign costs $21.85 without lettering. The cost of lettering is hard to determine based on words.
Stop signs cost $28.65 each
Speed limit signs are $21.95 each
The posts that signs are mounted on are $18.85 each.
