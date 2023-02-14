The Logan County Grand Jury convened on Feb. 3, and returned in open court indictments against the following individuals:
Chadwick L. Appling — Fraudulent Use of Credit Card, Over $1,000 but under $10,000; Theft by Unlawful Taking or Disposition, All Others, $1,000 or More but U/$10,000; Persistent Felony Offender, 2nd Degree.
Dakota L. Bugg — Attempt, Assault, 1st Degree, Police Officer; Wanton Endangerment, 1st Degree, Police Officer (4 counts); Fleeing or Evading Police, 1st Degree, Motor Vehicle; Reckless Driving; Possession of Handgun by a Convicted Felon; Criminal Mischief, 1st Degree, $1,000 or More; No/Expired Registration Plates; Failure of Non-Owner Operator to Maintain Required Insurance, 1st Offense; Failure to Wear Seatbelt; Operating on a Suspended/Revoked Operators License; Rim or Frame Obscuring Lettering or Decal on Plate; Operating a Motor Vehicle Under the Influence of Alcohol/Substance, 1st Offense; Failure to/or Improper Signal; Possession of Controlled Substance, 1st Degree, 1st Offense, Methamphetamine; Persistent Felony Offender, 1st Degree.
Cameron Clark — Possession of Drug Paraphernalia — Buy/Possess; Possession of Controlled Substance, 1st Degree, 1st Offense, Methamphetamine.
Jeremiah Jedidiah Jakim Coles — Speeding 17 MPH Over Limit; Fleeing or Evading Police, Motor Vehicle, 2nd Degree; Failure of Owner to Maintain Required Insurance/Security, 1st Offense; Possession of Marijuana; Possession of Drug Paraphernalia — Buy/Possess; Tampering with Physical Evidence; No/Expired Registration Plates.
Trace Allen Cowles — Fleeing or Evading Police, 1st Degree, Motor Vehicle (4 counts); Reckless Driving (3 counts); Leaving Scene of Accident/Failure to Render Aid or Assistance; Failure of Non-Owner Operator to Maintain Required Insurance, 1st Offense; Disregarding Traffic Control Device, Traffic Light (3 counts); Fleeing or Evading Police, 1st Degree, On Foot; Tampering with Physical Evidence; Possession of Marijuana; Possession of Drug Paraphernalia — Buy/Possess; Wanton Endangerment — 2nd Degree (2 counts); Wanton Endangerment, 2nd Degree, Police Officer (4 counts).
Karen E. Cox — Possession of Controlled Substance, 1st Degree, 1st Offense, Methamphetamine; Possession of Drug Paraphernalia — Buy/Possess; Possession of Marijuana.
Christopher J. Goodwin — Perjury, 1st Degree; Persistent Felony Offender, 1st Degree.
Gary Lynn Grayson — Excessive Windshield/Window Tinting; Careless Driving; Operating Motor Vehicle Under the Influence of Controlled Substance, 2nd Offense; Fleeing or Evading Police, 1st Degree, Motor Vehicle; Failure to/or Improper Signal; Failure to Notify Address Change to Dept. of Transportation; Failure of Owner to Maintain Required Insurance/Security, 2nd Offense; Failure to Wear Seatbelt.
Tina R. Keezel — Theft by Unlawful Taking or Disposition, All Others, $1,000 or More but U/$10,000; Fraudulent Use of Credit Card, Over $1,000 but under $10,000; Persistent Felony Offender, 1st Degree.
Theodore J. McCoy — Assault 4th Degree, Dating Violence — Minor Injury; Unlawful Imprisonment, 2nd Degree; Possession of Handgun by a Convicted Felon; Persistent Felony Offender, 2nd Degree.
Benjamin Richarson — Criminal Possession of Forged Instrument, 2nd Degree; Persistent Felony Offender, 2nd Degree.
Jonathan Cole Rogers — Speeding 16 MPH Over Limit; License to be in Possession; Failure to Produce Insurance Card; Possession of Marijuana; Possession of Drug Paraphernalia — Buy/Possess; Resisting Arrest; Possession of Controlled Substance, 1st Degree, 1st Offense, Methamphetamine.
Melvin E. Shelton, III — Unlawful Transaction w/Minor, 1st Degree, Illegal Controlled Substance, U/18; Wanton Endangerment — 1st Degree; Trafficking in Controlled Substance, 2nd Offense, Carfentanil or Fentanyl Derivatives; Possession of Drug Paraphernalia — Buy/Possess; Possession of Controlled Substance, 1st Degree, 1st Offense, Methamphetamine; Possession of Marijuana.
Joseph A. Smith — Trafficking in Synthetic Drugs, 2nd or Subsequent Offense; Possession of Synthetic Drugs, 2nd Offense; Rim or Frame Obscuring Lettering or Decal on Plate; Persistent Felony Offender, 1st Degree.
Kayla E. Stanfield — Forgery, 2nd Degree (5 counts); Theft by Deception-Including Cold Checks (5 counts).
Larry Matthew Talley — Burglary, 2nd Degree; Theft by Unlawful Taking or Disposition, All Others, $500 or More but Under $1,000; Theft by Unlawful Taking or Disposition, Controlled Substance, Less Than $10,000; Leaving Scene of Accident/Failure to Render Aid or Assistance; Failure to Register Transfer of Motor Vehicle; Failure to Notify Address Change to Dept. of Transportation; Failure of Owner to Maintain Required Insurance/Security, 1st Offense; Persistent Felony Offender, 1st Degree.
Denarrius C. Terry — Complicity, Trafficking in a Controlled Substance, 1st Degree, 2nd or Greater Offense, ≥ 2 Grams Methamphetamine; Trafficking in a Controlled Substance, 1st Degree, 2nd or Greater Offense, ≥ 4 Grams, Cocaine, Firearm Enhanced; Possession of a Handgun by a Convicted Felon; Persistent Felony Offender, 2nd Degree.
Dustin K. Wilson — Criminal Mischief, 1st Degree, $1,000 or More; Possession of Burglary Tools; Burglary, 3rd Degree.
The function of the Grand Jury is to determine whether there is sufficient competent evidence to believe that a crime has been committed by a specific individual. This does not mean those individuals are guilty of a crime. The innocence or guilt is finally determined by a petit jury at trial.
Commonwealth’s Attorney Neil Kerr extends his gratitude to each, and every grand juror involved in this meeting of the Logan County Grand Jury.
Note:
Names and charges are supplied by the Office of the Commonwealth Attorney to the news media after the Grand Jury returns the indictments in open court to the Circuit Judge. The same indictments are of public record at the Circuit Court Clerk’s Office. The specific identity of the person indicted is included in the original or amended indictment.
