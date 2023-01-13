Last summer Auburn Tourism conducted a project honoring the city’s veterans. Residents were invited to sponsor a banner for a loved one who served in any of the United States Armed forces by providing a photograph of the service member, their name, and branch of service. Once purchased, the banners lined Main Street in time for Veteran’s Day celebrations.
At a recent Auburn City Council meeting, a question was raised about the veteran banners; the unidentified resident wanted to know why were certain groups excluded.
Rhonda Sullivan, Director of Auburn Tourism, said, “We didn’t call anybody. We didn’t approach anybody.” Sullivan continued, “We advertised on Facebook, we talked about it for three months at this meeting, and it was on WRUS and in the newspaper. We even notified the American Legion before we ever took applications.”
Auburn Mayor Mike Hughes said, “I hope the lack of diversity is corrected in the next round of sponsorships.” He added, “There was another group not represented as strongly as I’d like, and that’s the female veterans. There was only one and we’re hoping that is addressed as well.”
Sullivan said there were 63 names of those who were interested in sponsoring a banner. She has contacted all of them, but not everyone has responded to her as of the meeting time.
The project has the potential of expanding to College Street, Wilson Avenue, and Highway 103 South.
If you are interested in sponsoring a veteran banner this year, contact Auburn Tourism or Auburn City Hall for an additional information and an application.
